The 2019-20 school sports season seems like, oh, about five years ago, right? With spring sports wiped out and schools shut down for the school year in Mid-March, almost two of the three seasons were completed since the PIAA winter playoffs were not finished in basketball and swimming and diving.
Here’s a fond look back at 2019-20:
FALL
AUGUST
In early August, the second annual District 9 League Media Day in Ridgway hyped up another football season.
While teams got going on Monday with PIAA-mandated heat acclimatization workouts that’ll go throughout the week, 20 of the league’s 21 teams — 10 in the Large School, five in the Small School South and six in the Small School North converged on Aiello’s Cafe.
The league’s preseason coaches poll revealed the top three teams in each of the three divisions:
— Small School South: 1. Curwensville, 2. Elk County Catholic, 3. Redbank Valley.
— Small School North: 1. Coudersport, 2. Smethport, 3. Otto-Eldred.
— Large School: 1. Clarion, 2. Ridgway, 3. Brookville.
For the Bulldogs, first-year head coach Blane Gold enters his seventh season overall with the team that’s coming off a 7-4 season. The Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights and second-year head coach Brad Dittman hope to improve on a 4-7 campaign.
For the rest of the fall sports teams at Redbank Valley, the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team is coming off a 17-2 season as head coach Matt Darr enters his fourth season in his second stint and 14th overall. They’ll defend the D9 Class 2A title as well. A.J. Blose is in his third year with the Bulldogs soccer team that was 3-12 a year ago while Michael Dawson returns for his fourth season with the Lady Bulldogs soccer team that was 7-8-2 last year.
At Union, Diana Thorpe enters her third season as the Damsels volleyball team which finished 11-10 last year.
Before the end of the month, and once again because of a moved-up schedule, the football season gets in two games before Labor Day. The Bulldogs opened with a 29-8 win over Keystone as the team former coach Dave Moore, a recent Pennsylvania Football Coaches Hall of Fame inductee, prior to the game. Then at Otto-Eldred in the second game, the Bulldogs marked to a 47-12 win.
Union/ACV started with two road games, losing to eventual Class 1A champion Coudersport, 30-8, then holding off Sheffield for a 20-14 win.
SEPTEMBER
The whole fall sports schedule was off and running at this point with soccer and volleyball going as well.
Both Redbank Valley soccer teams opened with wins over Keystone, the Bulldogs winning 8-3 and the Lady Bulldogs in similar fashion at 8-2.
Redbank Valley and Union both lost their volleyball openers, the Lady Bulldogs being swept by Clarion and Union losing in four sets to Cranberry.
By the end of the month, the Bulldogs soccer team, after starting 3-1, lost five of six to fall to 4-6 going into October. The Lady Bulldogs were 5-7, going through a slump as well with a 1-5 stretch and two of those one-goal losses.
After starting 0-2 with a loss to A-C Valley after Clarion, the Lady Bulldogs volleyballers were 7-3 with a five-set loss to Brookville as well. Union was 6-4.
Both football teams had perfect months with 4-0 marks. Improving to 6-0, Redbank Valley grinded out a 22-6 road win at Elk County Catholic, then weren’t challenged in wins over Sheffield (61-28), Iroquois (41-6) and Smethport (21-0). In the win over the Hubbers, the Bulldogs limited the visitors to just 78 yards and quarterback Gunner Mangiantini ran for two TDs and 122 yards.
Union/ACV shut out Curwensville (24-0), topped Otto-Eldred (32-26) and handled both Elk County Catholic (36-7) and Port Allegany (32-7) to take a 5-1 record into October. In the win over Port Allegany, Tanner Merwin intercepted three passes and scored three touchdowns.
OCTOBER
The Redbank Valley volleyballers tuned up for the postseason by going 7-1 in the month to take a 14-4 record into the postseason. The Lady Bulldogs lone loss was a four-setter at Cranberry.
Union’s volleyball team was 3-4 in October, but finished the regular season at 9-9 to earn a berth to the playoffs as well.
Both Redbank Valley soccer teams qualified for the playoffs. The Bulldogs finished 2-0-1 in their final three regular-season games before losing their playoff opener in the Class 1A bracket, 5-2 at home against Elk County Catholic. It was the first trip to the postseason since 2013 for the Bulldogs, who finished 7-9-1.
The Lady Bulldogs reached the semifinals in Class 1A after blanking Kane 4-0 in the first round. Brooke Eberle, Kennedy Heeter and Reagen Beamer scored goals and Bailey Laughlin had two assists in the win, which got them a matchup with Elk County Catholic. A 1-0 loss to the Lady Crusaders finished them up at 10-10.
The month was an eventual one for both football teams at Redbank Valley and Union/ACV. Entering the month unbeaten, the Bulldogs kept it going with a 39-0 rout of Curwensville before getting throttled at Coudersport, 56-0, losing quarterback Mangiantini for the season with an injury. Still reeling and running into a fired-up Union/ACV squad the next week in New Bethlehem, the Bulldogs fell to the Falcon Knights 28-7. A rebounding 54-14 win over Punxsutawney in the regular-season finale sent the Bulldogs to the Class 1A playoffs with an 8-2 record.
Union/ACV finished the regular season 7-3, splitting its four October games with wins over Cameron County and Redbank Valley and losses with Keystone and Ridgway. All of it set up a first-round playoff rematch with Redbank Valley.
NOVEMBER
Trying to defend its Class 2A volleyball title, Redbank Valley fell to Kane in the semifinals in a five-set loss on the road. Taylor King led Redbank Valley with 13 kills and three blocks while fellow senior Smith had nine kills and two aces, but the Lady Bulldogs’ season ended at 14-5. Kane went on and lost in straight sets to Brookville in the final in St. Marys.
Union’s volleyball season ended in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs with a four-set loss at Oswayo Valley. The Damsels finished 9-9.
The football rematch between Redbank Valley and Union/ACV happened in the first round at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium and it was the Bulldogs getting revenge in a 32-6 semifinal victory.
The Bulldogs, who ended Union/ACV’s season at 7-4, led 19-0 by the 10:46 mark of the second quarter. Ray Shreckengost ran for 113 yards on 21 carries while quarterback Cam Wagner completed 10 of 22 passes for 85 yards with a touchdown and interception. For the Falcon Knights, Eli Penny ran for 88 yards on 11 carries.
In a rematch with Coudersport for the D9 title, the Bulldogs were handled once again by the Falcons, 42-13. It didn’t go quite the same way as the first game with the Bulldogs taking a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter. However, the Falcons scored four unanswered touchdowns to pull away for the title, the second straight. Redbank Valley’s season ended at 9-3.
The next week, the Falcons’ season ended with a 28-0 loss to D10 champion Farrell.
D9 League football and KSAC All-Conference awards for both Redbank Valley and Union:
Football
Redbank Valley: Ethan Hetrick (Defensive Lineman of the Year, WR), Trent Bowersox (OL), Chase Bish (LB), Joe Mansfield (DL), Sam Hetrick (Honorable Mention, WR).
Union: Colton Hoffman (Defensive MVP, linebacker), Tanner Merwin (WR, safety), Layton Stewart (OL, DL), Luke Bowser (QB), Caden Rainey (return specialist), Eli Penny (LB), Kylar Culbertson (safety), Tony Thompson (CB).
Volleyball
Redbank Valley: Taylor King (First Team and Class 2A All-State by Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association), Montana Hetrick (Second Team), Becca Kunselman and Tara Hinderliter (Third Team).
Union: Dominika Logue (Second Team).
Soccer
Redbank Valley boys: Owen Magagnotti and Anthony Baileys.
Redbank Valley girls: Brooke Eberle, Carley Shick and Megan Gourley.
WINTER
DECEMBER
While the preseason for the winter sports teams began in November, all of the Redbank Valley and Union basketball teams and Bulldogs wrestling team were ready to go.
For the wrestlers, head coach Mike Kundick entered his 20th season as head coach. The Bulldogs were 17-3 in dual meets last year with 10 regulars back led by returning state qualifier Ethan Wiant.
On the hardcourt at Redbank Valley, the Bulldogs have their fifth-year head coach Emmanuel Marshall and three players back from their regular rotation on last season’s 13-10 team. The Lady Bulldogs and third-year coach Chris Edmonds have eight regulars back from an 8-14 season.
At Union, Brent Saylor is the new boys’ basketball coach as the Knights look to rebound from a 7-14 season. The Damsels have Allyson Kepple back for a third year. They were 8-14 with three regulars back as well.
The wrestlers got off to a 6-2 start in duals, losing 51-18 to Brookville then 39-34 to Kane in their own Christmas Duals final. The Bulldogs finished third in the team standings at the Hickory Invitational as Ethan Wiant won the title at 145 and Aiden Gardner finished second at 195.
The Lady Bulldogs went 2-0 at the Franklin Tip-Off Tournament on their way to a 7-2 December, losing at Keystone and to Freeport in the first round of the West Shamokin Christmas Tournament. The Bulldogs struggled to a 2-6 December.
Both Union teams started strong, the boys 6-2 with a pair of 2-0 finishes at their own tip-off and holiday tournaments while the girls also went 6-2 with the same finishes at the tournaments.
JANUARY
The Bulldogs wrestlers run the table in dual meets at 10-0. At the annual Fred Bell Tournament in Grove City late in the month, the Bulldogs finish tied for sixth in the team standings as Ethan Wiant won the 145-pound title, extending his career wins mark to 99.
The Bulldogs basketball team goes 3-7 in the month while the Lady Bulldogs go 8-2 with losses coming against North Clarion and Cranberry.
At Union, the Knights struggle through a 2-9 month, but one of their wins is notable as they beat Karns City, 64-61, in overtime at home. Caden Rainey’s 60-plus foot heave beat the buzzer in extra time after a Karns City turnover forced by Karter Vogle.
The Damsels lose their first four games of the month and finish 3-8 for the month.
FEBRUARY
The Bulldogs wrestlers finish out their dual season at 18-3, losing their D9 Duals opener to Port Allegany before finishing with regular-season wins over Cranberry and Clarion.
At the D9 Class 2A Tournament in Clearfield, the Bulldogs finish sixth and qualified seven wrestlers for regionals in Sharon.
Senior Ethan Wiant continued his unbeaten season by capturing his second straight district title, this time at 145 pounds. Three Bulldogs reached the finals and earned second-place finishes — juniors Trenten Rupp at 126, Aiden Gardner at 195 and Kobe Bonanno at heavyweight.
The Bulldogs went 1-2 in the third-place bouts with sophomore Ridge Cook winning his consolation finals bout at 113 pounds. Junior Dalton Bish and sophomore Ray Shreckengost were fourth at 132 and 220.
Then at regionals, Wiant stayed perfect and Bonanno navigated his way to fourth place as both qualified for the PIAA Class 2A Championships in Hershey.
Wiant continued his unbeaten run through the season, claiming the 145-pound title while Bonanno finished fourth at heavyweight at last weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon. He’s the 15th Bulldog to win a regional title and first since BryLee Shumaker won the heavyweight title in 2016.
While both boys’ basketball teams did not enter the postseason — the Bulldogs at 5-17 and the Knights at 8-13 — both girls’ teams did enter the playoffs.
Union’s stay in the postseason didn’t last long in a 51-33 loss to Elk County Catholic in the Class 1A bracket, ending the Damsels’ season at 11-12.
The Lady Bulldogs, however, had a busy postseason that started with a KSAC Championship game matchup with North Clarion in a 53-36 loss despite an early 12-point lead and 26-18 halftime lead.
In the D9 playoffs, the Lady Bulldogs beat Keystone, 48-37, for the D9 Class 2A title and their first since 1998. Lauren Smith scored 10 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
MARCH
At the PIAA Wrestling Championships, Redbank Valley’s Ethan Wiant and Kobe Bonanno both went 0-2.
The Lady Bulldogs also won their first state playoff game since 1998 with an opening-round 53-49 win over District 10’s Cochranton. Tara Hinderliter scored 27 points, going 10-for-17 from the field and 5-for-9 from the foul line, all of the freebies in the fourth quarter. She also scored nine of her team’s 11 points in the final eight points.
The season came to an end in the second round for head coach Chris Edmonds’ team in an 83-54 loss to District 6’s two-time defending state champion Bellwood-Antis, led by Notre Dame recruit Alli Campbell who lit it up for 35 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. She went over 3,000 career points, only the 10th player in state history to do so.
Redbank Valley’s memorable season finished up at 20-8.
KSAC Basketball All-Stars
Boys
Redbank Valley: Bryson Bain (Second Team), Chris Marshall (Third Team).
Union: Caden Rainey (Third Team).
Girls
Redbank Valley: Tara Hinderliter (First Team), Lauren Smith (Second Team).
Union: Dominika Logue (First Team)
D9Sports.Com All-District
Girls
Redbank Valley: Tara Hinderliter (First Team)
Union: Dominika Logue (Second Team)
All-State: Hinderliter (Class 2A Third Team)