Any summer for me has to include some type of interest in professional baseball.
Yes, the Pittsburgh Pirates are still a professional baseball team.
Most of my baseball fandom years start and end with the Pirates, with a slight bubble of interest in the Milwaukee Brewers in the early 1980s. Paul Molitor and Robin Yount from those teams are two of my all-time favorite players.
In a regrettable move as a 15-year-old in the mid-1980s, 1984 to be exact, I got sucked in by Superstation baseball and WGN, home network of the Chicago Cubs. Ryne Sandberg emerged as a star and well, Harry Caray was an announcer. I actually wore a Cubs hat, I must admit.
It was a one-year wonder, thanks largely to a comment that color analyst Steve Stone made. As the Cubs were about to clinch the National League East Division title at Three Rivers Stadium against the Pirates, Stone uttered the infamous words:
“Picking between rooting for the Pirates and the Cleveland Indians is like selecting to be either shot or stabbed,” Stone smartly said.
That jolted me back to reality and awful or not, the Pirates hat was the primary pro hat I’ve worn since.
This year won’t be easy, but I certainly get it.
Many don’t. I call the annually old comments, not necessarily unfair mind you, of the Pirates stinking, the owner being cheap, the former Pirates kicking butt somewhere else, all low-hanging fruit.
Whatever.
The Pirates won’t be good, will be hard to watch many nights — like Monday night against the Padres — and will be awful during stretches. I just can’t imagine how they’re going to fill 162 games worth of innings. That’s roughly 1,458 innings, by the way.
Hopefully it won’t be as bad as predicted.
But it’s baseball. Meaningful baseball in August and September is what I can’t wait to watch again at PNC Park and while it won’t be this year, let’s hope it won’t be long.
Yes, the Pirates are cheap. But they’ll never outspend the Dodgers.
PIAA TRACK AND FIELD UPDATE — Here’s how the postseason track and field schedule will look:
The District 9 Class 2A and 3A Championships will be held once again at Brookville Area High School. The Class 2A meet will be May 21 starting with field events at 2 p.m. with track races beginning at 3 p.m. The Class 3A meet is May 19 and 3 and 4 p.m. respectively. The rain dates are May 20 for Class 3A and May 22 for Class 2A.
It appears the PIAA is keeping its state-qualifying standards the same as in past years, but it is changing the format of the state meet scheduled for Shippensburg University once again.
Over Memorial Day weekend, each classification will have its own day, meaning it’ll be a giant invitational so to speak. The Class 2A meet will be May 28 with the Class 3A meet the next day on May 29.
To make that work, the PIAA reduced the number of preliminary-round heats in select events, meaning that any race longer than 200 meters won’t have prelims. Traditionally, all races on the track have at least one preliminary round — the sprint hurdles and 100 and 200 dashes have prelims and semifinals — with the exception of the 3,200 run.
Housing for athletes will be provided by Shippensburg University, a very big key on making this work. So it’ll be one night for the Class 2A athletes, then after they leave for the meet, rooms will be cleaned for Class 3A athletes arriving.
Each day should run roughly from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The PIAA estimates about 1,300 athletes compete in each meet and it plans to limit each athlete to two spectators to help keep capacity limitations intact. The PIAA wants to stay below 5,000 each day, which would include coaches, officials and other workers.
The one-day meet certainly will change how coaches treat their athletes when it comes to figuring out what events work best.
I’m just glad that this is the conclusion that the PIAA came up with a huge nod of appreciation to Shippensburg University. Without housing, I’m not sure how this would have worked.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD — Just after last week’s feature story on Redbank Valley jumpers Sam Hetrick and Declan Fricko, the Presidents Athletic Conference named Washington & Jefferson’s Fricko its Rookie of the Week after winning the high jump at Geneva College the previous weekend with a jump of 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches. His season-best was 6 feet at the season-opening Bethany Invitational on March 27.
Last Saturday at the Thiel Tomcat Invitational, Fricko cleared 5 feet, 10 inches to finish second in the high jump while going 37 feet, 4 inches in the triple jump to finish third.
W&J competes at this Saturday’s Grove City Invitational.
Penn State Behrend’s Hetrick, last Friday at the Alfred State Invitational, cleared 6 feet, 3/4 inch, to win the high jump while placing third in the 100-meter dash in 11.63 seconds.
Hetrick’s season-best jump of 6 feet, 6 3/4 inches from Slippery Rock University’s Dave Labor Invitational on April 3 ranks 10th in NCAA Division III nationally. He shares the spot with 13 other athletes.
Behrend ran at a tri-meet on Tuesday at home against Mercyhurst and Gannon before Friday’s Slippery Rock Invitational.
Another Redbank Valley graduate, Clarion University senior Katlynn Traister, ran at the IUP Invitational on Sunday and finished fifth in the 100-meter dash (12.62) and 10th in the 200 dash (26.18). She ran a leg on the eighth-place 4x100 relay with a time of 51.52 seconds.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.