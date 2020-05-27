Redbank Valley's baseball program re-started 25 years ago for the 1995 season. It was the first time since the sport was sponsored by the school since 1967. Here is a yearly rundown since 1995 with record, D9 title appearances and head coaches:

Year;W-L;Head Coach

1995;7-9;Dave London

1996;13-7;London

1997;14-5;London

1998;14-5;Mike Brown

1999;15-5;Brown

2000;15-6;Brown

2001;15-6;Brown

2002;11-6;Brown

2003;12-5;Brown

2004;13-5;Brown

2005;13-6;Brown

2006;14-4;Steve Smith

2007;17-3;Smith

2008;19-1;Smith

2009;9-6;Justin Merwin

Latest Videos

2010;18-3;Merwin

2011;3-10;Greg Campbell

2012;3-10;Greg Campbell

2013;4-11;Greg Campbell

2014;5-8;Craig Hibell

2015;9-8;Hibell

2016;12-7;Hibell

2017;10-8;Hibell

2018;11-9;Hibell

2019;7-8;Hibell

D9 Championships

Class 2A: 2008, 2009, 2010

D9 Runner-up

Class 2A: 1999, 2006, 2007

KSAC Championships

1998, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2008, 2010

Recommended for you

Tags