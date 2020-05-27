Redbank Valley's baseball program re-started 25 years ago for the 1995 season. It was the first time since the sport was sponsored by the school since 1967. Here is a yearly rundown since 1995 with record, D9 title appearances and head coaches:
Year;W-L;Head Coach
1995;7-9;Dave London
1996;13-7;London
1997;14-5;London
1998;14-5;Mike Brown
1999;15-5;Brown
2000;15-6;Brown
2001;15-6;Brown
2002;11-6;Brown
2003;12-5;Brown
2004;13-5;Brown
2005;13-6;Brown
2006;14-4;Steve Smith
2007;17-3;Smith
2008;19-1;Smith
2009;9-6;Justin Merwin
2010;18-3;Merwin
2011;3-10;Greg Campbell
2012;3-10;Greg Campbell
2013;4-11;Greg Campbell
2014;5-8;Craig Hibell
2015;9-8;Hibell
2016;12-7;Hibell
2017;10-8;Hibell
2018;11-9;Hibell
2019;7-8;Hibell
D9 Championships
Class 2A: 2008, 2009, 2010
D9 Runner-up
Class 2A: 1999, 2006, 2007
KSAC Championships
1998, 1999, 2000, 2006, 2008, 2010