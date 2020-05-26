Redbank Valley's softball program began 25 years ago for the 1995 season. Here's a look at the yearly rundown.

Year;W-L;Head coach

1995;3-11;Bob Carmichael

1996;7-9;Bob Carmichael

1997;9-8;Carmichael

1998;12-4;Carmichael

1999;6-12;Carmichael

2000;1-15;Ray Ishman

2001;1-10;Ishman

2002;8-7;Ishman

2003;11-7;Ishman

2004;15-5;Ishman

2005;14-4;John Sayers

2006;12-10;Sayers

2007;13-4;Sayers

2008;8-10;Sayers

2009;7-8;Sayers

2010;8-10;Sayers

2011;9-7;Sayers

2012;14-5;Sayers

2013;18-3;Sayers

2014;8-8;Sayers

2015;11-5;Sayers

2016;10-8;Sayers

2017;12-7;Sayers

2018;12-5;Sayers

2019;11-9;Sayers

Note: Records for 2000 and 2001 seasons may be incomplete.

D9 Runner-up finishes: 2006, 2012, 2013, 2019.

