Redbank Valley's softball program began 25 years ago for the 1995 season. Here's a look at the yearly rundown.
Year;W-L;Head coach
1995;3-11;Bob Carmichael
1996;7-9;Bob Carmichael
1997;9-8;Carmichael
1998;12-4;Carmichael
1999;6-12;Carmichael
2000;1-15;Ray Ishman
2001;1-10;Ishman
2002;8-7;Ishman
2003;11-7;Ishman
2004;15-5;Ishman
2005;14-4;John Sayers
2006;12-10;Sayers
2007;13-4;Sayers
2008;8-10;Sayers
2009;7-8;Sayers
2010;8-10;Sayers
2011;9-7;Sayers
2012;14-5;Sayers
2013;18-3;Sayers
2014;8-8;Sayers
2015;11-5;Sayers
2016;10-8;Sayers
2017;12-7;Sayers
2018;12-5;Sayers
2019;11-9;Sayers
Note: Records for 2000 and 2001 seasons may be incomplete.
D9 Runner-up finishes: 2006, 2012, 2013, 2019.