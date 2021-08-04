TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 3, 2011
Some things changed and some stayed the same at the back-to-back nights of demolition derby at the Clarion County Fair last week at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. As far as changes go, a falloff in the number of entries in the full-size car division brought about a tweak in the format as the demo went from three divisions to four. Drew Hawk, the demo dentist from Clarion, drilled out two more wins to hit his total in full-size titles to 10. In the five years since the derby went to two nights with all divisions being contested in each demo, Hawk has outlasted the competition for six wins. He came up empty in 2008, won once in both 2007 and 2010 and was a winner on both nights in 2009 and 2011.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 7, 1996
By judges decision, Clarion University’s Kurt Angle captured the Gold Medal in freestyle wrestling’s 220-pound division at the Olympics in Atlanta last week. Angle and Iran’s Abbas Jadidi tied in regulation, leaving the decision to the judges. Angle tied the match at 1-1 with about two minutes left in regulation and threw the championship bout into OT. After fighting off several takedown attempts by Jadidi early in the overtime period, the better-conditioned Angle became the more aggressive wrestler and was close to a takedown in the final seconds of bout. Each wrestler had the same number of passivity calls and criteria to break the deadlock came down to the opinion of the two judges and the referee. Angle fell to his knees and cried. He had lost his father in a construction accident his junior high of high school. In front of a world audience, Angle said, “I’ve worked for this moment all my life. I can’t believe it happened. I think God. All I wanted to do is win a world championship and an Olympic gold medal and I did them both. If I did tonight, I’d be the happiest man in the world.” Later he said, “I did this for myself, my dad, my mom, my family, Pittsburgh and Clarion. It feels great to bringing this medal back home.”
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 4, 1971
Three teams in Little League circles have completed district play and now move into advanced competition. In District 7, of which New Bethlehem is a member, the Indiana Americans won the district crown by downing Indiana National, 3-0, in the final. Oil City, in the same district with Southern Clarion County, won that district title which includes Rimersburg, Sligo, East Brady, Brady’s Bend and Widnoon, won that district title with a 9-2 win over Petroleum Valley. Oil City had earlier eliminated Southern CC. But few teams cannot boast the success of Brookville’s All-Stars who sailed through for the District 10 title with three straight no-hitters with pitchers Rod Silvis and Gary Larimer leading the way. Brookville dethroned DuBois as the D10 champion. … Nearly 80 horses, the highest in even history, were entered in the marathon 4H horse show held at the Clarion County Fair last Tuesday and those who stayed until the end in the wee hours of Wednesday saw Lenny Hetrick of Templeton emerge as the top money winner. Hetrick, earned $62 in the various events and 13-year-old Tim Aaron of Fairmount City finished second with $42.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 8, 1951
One team advanced to the semifinals of the Farmers and Merchants baseball tournament as the Sigel Cubs beat Templeton, 14-7, in a game called after six innings. The Cubs meet the winner of tonight’s Heathville vs. Kittanning Merchants game next Wednesday afternoon at the picnic. … The Bostonia Country Club golfers defeated Foxburg, 38-22, in a tournament stages last Wednesday at Bostonia. Earlier Foxburg won on its home course. Local golfers taking part were Charles Leach, Clearence Boyer, Harry Shick, Cliff Reynolds, John Calhoun, Harry Murphy, Bucky Hayes, Jim Sharrow, Bill Vorous, Harold Smith, Dr. David Miller, Walter Wingo, Bill Ross, Dr. A.L. Stahlman, Merle Silvis, J. Mayhew, Bill Seelbach and Bill Milliron. … Eddie Curry turned in the first no-hitter in the history of Groundhog Park as Punxsutawney defeated New Bethlehem, 10-0, last Friday night in the Little League Championship game. Curry just missed a perfect game when he walked Jerry Heffner in the second inning.