TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 27, 2011
With one night of the Demolition Derby at the 2011 Clarion County Fair in the books, part two of the annual crunch-a-thon starts at 7:30 p.m. tonight in front of what usually is a jam-packed grandstand at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. Held on back-to-back nights, demo action is hot and heavy with this year’s smashing and bashing guaranteed to produce the same steaming vehicles as shown from last year.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 31, 1996
Facing elimination, Cranberry ended New Bethlehem’s 19-game winning streak and prolonged the Clarion County American Legion baseball playoffs with a 3-2 win Thursday. Cranberry needed to beat Newbie twice, but in the second “if necessary” game, it was Newbie blasting Cranberry 14-4. Tom Westover’s super relief performance helped Newbie rally from behind as it trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the third inning of the mandated nine-inning game. The locals scored 14 unanswered runs as they put together a 16-hit attack. R.J. Dick and Matt Ripple homered, and Seth Rupp, Tom Westover and Justin Minich doubled. Conan Colwell finished 4-for-5 while Ripple and Rupp each had three hits. Next up for New Bethlehem is a trip to the regional tournament in Mount Pleasant.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 28, 1971
Two New Bethlehem area horsemen brothers shared top honors in junior competition at the annual Clarion County 4-H horse show Monday. Tim and Terry Dunkle tied for first place in the show that attracted 32 horses and ponies and featured competition among three clubs and it went on as scheduled despite occasional rain at the county fair. The Dunkles were members of the New Bethlehem 4-H Club. Sandy Thompson clinched the senior high point trophy. … In the slow-pitch softball league last week, the Bankers lost their second contest, but Sligo also lost, both extra inning games, and the Bankers held their two-game lead over Sligo. With the Clarion County Fair in progress this week and the Municipal Park in use, the league will be playing their games in Putneyville and Hawthorn. On a half dozen or so games remain on the schedule. The standings going into the week were the Bankers (12-2), Sligo (10-4), L&R (8-5), Rimersburg (8-4), Nu-Be Drag Strip (6-8), McCall’s (5-9), Hawthorn (4-9) and John & Rich’s (2-12). … Motor vehicles continue to take the lives of an increased number of deer on state highways, the Game Commission reports. During the first six months of the year, PGC employees picked up 9,485 white-tails killed on roads in the state. During the first six months of last year, the figure was 8,623. Overall, deer mortality during the first half of this year is close to the figure for 1970. Known losses from January through June of this year, excluding hunting, were 11,280 compared to 11,635 for the same period last year.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 1, 1951
Seven top-flight area teams have accepted invitationals to the Farmers and Merchants Picnic Tournament according to baseball committee chairman Jack Craig. The teams are the local American Legion, Templeton, Southern Clarion County All-Stars, West Kittanning, Heathville, the Kittanning Merchants and Sigel. The tournament opens next Tuesday when Templeton meets Sigel on the Redbank Valley field. Heathville meets the Kittanning Merchants on Wednesday here and the Legion takes on West Kittanning on Thursday. The Southern Clarion County All-Stars drew a bye in the first round. The tournament champion wins $200 with the runner-up getting $100. … Coach Howard Jones announced this week that all candidates for the Redbank Valley high School football team should report to the school either at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. There will be no drills Friday. Practice sessions start Saturday, Aug. 18 at the high school field. … Playing golf may not sound like an unusual hobby but the way Ralph A. Kennedy plays it, there is a difference. The 69-year-old Kennedy travels all over the world playing on as many new courses as possible. Last Wednesday at Bostonia Country Club, Kennedy played his 2,982nd course. His goal is to reach 3,000 and that milestone is planned to be at the famous St. Andrews Course in Scotland in September. He didn’t stay at Bostonia long after he finished as he hurried away to Kittanning to play another round, his fourth of the day. The New York pencil company executive has authentic score cards from each course he has played and many clippings from leading newspapers in his collection.