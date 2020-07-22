TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 21, 2010
The New Bethlehem 9-and-10-year-old baseball all-stars lost to Indiana in the District 7 finals, 9-7. Coming back through the losers’ bracket after losing its opener to Indiana, Newbie dropped a 12-9 decision. Jared Kespelher doubled and singled while Lexi Holt connected for a pair of singles. …. The Clarion County Fair comes to Redbank Valley Park next week and once again the Demolition Derby is part of the schedule. Shows start Tuesday and Wednesday both nights at 7:30 p.m.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 26, 1995
Seth Rupp went 6-for-6 with two home runs, four singles and four runs batted in to lead the New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team to a 21-15 slugfest win over Cranberry in the first game of the Clarion County League’s best-of-five final in Hawthorn last Saturday. Nathan Rearick also homered with R.J. Dick doubling as Newbie pounded out 18 hits. In the second game, Cranberry evened the series with a 7-6 win in 11 innings (playoff games were nine innings). Newbie’s Justin Minich’s two-out, two-run double to tie the game in the top of the ninth to eventually force extra innings. Newbie grabbed a 6-5 lead in the top of the 11th inning when Minich delivered another clutch hit, singling in a run, but Cranberry walked it off in the bottom of the inning with two runs.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 22, 1970
The New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars were eliminated from the District 7 playoffs last Thursday when they lost 10-1 to the Ford City American League All-Stars at Ford City. Tim Magness, Terry Shaffer, Bob Patrick and Greg Bish hit singles for Newbie. It’s expected that the team will participate in the annual tournament in Indiana next weekend. … The Merchants captured the New Bethlehem Little League title with a 13-4 win over the VFW Tuesday night. the VFW opened with a 3-1 lead after three innings, but the Merchants broke the game open with a nine-run rally in the fourth inning. Mark Kopnitsky hit two homers in the fourth. He finished with three hits in the win. Tim Magness went the distance on the mound, striking out nine, walking two and giving up five hits. Marty Gould and Greg Rearick pitched for the VFW. The final Little League standings: Merchants 13-5, VFW 12-6, Bankers 7-11 and Pirates 4-14. … From Ben Shindledecker’s “The Sports Corner” column: Rarely does an event generate as much excitement in the area as did the big opening celebration at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh last Thursday. It’s safe to assume that nearly every television set in the area was tuned in to the event as the Pirates opened their new headquarters and lost 3-2 to the Cincinnati Reds in front of 48,846 spectators. Actually, TV fans were treated to a better view of the proceedings and didn’t have to buck the traffic after the game was over. From all appearances on TV, the park is really an attraction and will draw many curious fans and more once the parking problems are solved.