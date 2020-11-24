TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 24, 2010
Zach Ramadhan’s 1-yard touchdown run with 48 seconds left in the game lifted Port Allegany to a come-from-behind 24-17 win over the Redbank Valley in the District 9 Class 1A semifinals last week. The Gators trailed the Bulldogs, 17-7, at halftime before scoring 17 unanswered points. The season ended at 6-6 for the Bulldogs, who were outgained by the Gators, 274-259. Keaton Delp’s 6-yard run in the first quarter, Brandon Bain’s 49-yard TD pass to Kyle Lee and Bain’s 37-yard field goal accounted for the Bulldogs’ first half points. … Redbank Valley claimed eight slots and Union picked up five selections on this year’s Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference football team in voting by the league’s coaches. Caleb Delp, Brandon Bain and Keaton Delp were named on both the offensive and defensive units while Braden Bowser and Clay Kennemuth wrapped up the Bulldogs selections. Austin Davis claimed a pair of slots for Union while Jake Gezik, Brody Pollock and Trent Corle collected positions on the all-star squad.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 22, 1995
It’s an open invitation on Monday is the date. Dress is casual, but fluorescent orange is required. Nearly one is every 12 Pennsylvanians will be there. No RSVP is required. Just pick out your favorite spot in Penns Woods and join in the fun. Come early. The action starts a half-hour before sunrise. If you’re a Pennsylvania deer hunter, Monday is the first day of buck season and more than a million licensed hunters have had that date circled on their calendars for months. Hunters are expected to tag between 140,000 and 175,000 whitetails overall. The antlered total is expected to fall between 170,000 and 210,000. … The winter sports season tips off the weekend of Dec. 1-2. The Redbank Valley basketball teams host their own tip-off tournaments while the Redbank Valley wrestlers start that weekend at the Blairsville Tournament. The Union boys’ basketball team play at the DuBois Central Catholic tournament while the girls’ basketball team heads to the Dayton Tip-Off Tournament.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 25, 1970
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball season gets under way this Friday evening at the high school gymnasium when the Bulldogs host DuBois Central Catholic. Head coach Pete White is completing an extensive tour of controlled scrimmages this week in preparation for the season. Four of White’s starters are certain — Seniors Al Bright, Randy Raybuck, Randy Barlett and Marty Henry. Four others are battling for the fifth spot with seniors Bill Bergman, Mike Krouse and Alan Karns, and junior Don Minich. … The annual banquet of the Northwest Mountain Chapter of PIAA Football Officials was held in New Bethlehem on Saturday at the St. Charles recreation hall. Master of ceremonies was Frank Palaggo, subbing for Eugene Rutkowski who was hospitalized and undergoing ear surgery. Marshall Woodring of Reynoldsville was honored after 25 years of officiating. … Successful hunters in the state are urged by the Game Commission not to dress out deer along roads. Most sportsmen remove the entrails from the trophies back in the woods where the deer stopped, but some hunters in the past have dragged the carcase out to a public road and field dressed the deer along the highway. The deposit of entrails along a road is unsightly and offensive to the motoring public.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 28, 1945
Deer have a way of appearing with taunting boldness out of season. Last Thursday morning at 3:30 a.m., Ed Skinner was crossing the Redbank Creek bridge when he saw a six-point buck on the bridge. Of course, there was nothing to do but let the buck go his own way. … L.R. Reed of Leasure Run was a lucky nimrod on the first day of bear season. At 10 a.m., he brought down a 250-pound bear. He was hunting at Frost Town. The hunting parter included A.J. Dean of Truittsburg, J.W. Reinsel of Frogtown, Walter Reed of Truittsburg and Donald Reed of Fairmount City.