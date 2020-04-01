TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 31, 2010
Senior Kurtis Jones is the top returning athlete for this year’s version of the Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team. He reached districts in the shot put, discus and javelin last year and qualified for states in the shot put. Justin Radaker is back after qualifying for districts in the 100-meter dash, 4x100 relay and javelin. Head coach Roddy Hartle has 20 athletes on his roster. … The Union Knights track and field team is under the direction of Dennis Stewart, who enters his 36th and final season as head coach. He has three district qualifiers back leading the way — seniors Brennan Bliss, Dillon Heasley and Logan Mortimer. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs track and field team has a new coach in Ron Wiser running the program. The former Clarion University women’s coach has 23 athletes on his roster. … Third-year head coach Al Pryor has 37 athletes on his Union Damsels track and field roster with 26 of them either freshman or sophomores. Senior Lepha Logue leads the way after setting the school record in the triple jump on her way to a trip to states.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 5, 1995
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team beat North Clarion, 77-64, to open its season last Friday. Mike Shreckengost was a quadruple winner for the Bulldogs in the 100-meter dash (12.2) and 200 dash (25.1) while running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Nik Noren, Matt Young and Hunter Huffman were double winners. Noren won the 400 dash, Young won the shot put and Huffman ran legs on both of the winning relays. Noren ran on the 4x400 relay while Young ran on the 4x100 relay. … The Union Knights were routed, 98-52, in their track debut. Cory Hooks won the 110 hurdles and ran on the winning 4x100 relay with Ryan Kriebel, Jack Weckerly and Chad Gathers. … The Union girls won their opener, 87-54, against A-C Valley as Staci Drayer, Sara Conner and Leslie Wilson were each double winners. Drayer won the shot put and javelin, Conner took the 100 and 200 dashes and Wilson won the 3,200 run and ran a leg on the winning 4x800 relay with teammates Dawn Gatesman, Nicole Steele and Mary Neiswonger. … The Redbank Valley girls lost North Clarion in their opener, 87-54. Heather Copenhaver, Megan Rupp, Heather Shreckengost and Keli Schoeffel were double-winners for the Lady Bulldogs. … In the Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ basketball opener, walks doomed their changes in a 13-1 loss to Elderton as Redbank Valley pitchers walked 11 Bobcats. Matt Willison doubled in Seth Rupp for the Bulldogs’ lone run of the game.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 1, 1970
Redbank Valley graduate Ken Kline recently completed an impressive season on the wrestling mat for the Indiana University of Pa. squad. The freshman grappler, starting at 157 pounds, finished 6-6 overall. That Kline is successful at the college level is hardly a surprise considering his career with the Bulldogs. He was 12-0 with 10 pins as a sophomore, 8-5 as a junior and 12-1 as a senior, losing only in the D9 finals at 154 pounds. Kline qualified for nationals with IUP, one of four on the team, but did not medal. … From “The Scorekeeper” column by Sports Editor Ben Shindledecker: A discussion on the possibility of holding an annual state high school football tournament will be held in Harrisburg on April 13 with state lawmakers and PIAA officials taking part. The tournament idea would be a means of selecting a state championship football team in the same manor basketball teams are determined. There has been some sentiment in past years for such a playoff program and a group of lawmakers would like the PIAA to sponsor such a tournament. With most high school seasons over by early November, proponents of the idea feel there would be enough good weather to have a playoff.