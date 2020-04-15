TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 14, 2010
The Union Knights track and field team swept Redbank Valley and Clarion in their Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference opener last Wednesday. The Knights beat Cranberry (80-70) and Redbank Valley (83-67) while Redbank Valley beat Cranberry (73-72). Union’s Chase Johnston won the high jump while Dillon Heasley, Shawn Booth and Kennan Rankin sweeping the overall top three spots in the pole vault. For Redbank Valley, Kurtis Jones took care of business in the throwing events, sweeping the shot put, discus and javelin. … In below-freezing temperatures, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team rallied for a 7-6 win over Moniteau. The Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of seventh with two outs when Zach Dubia’s grounder glanced off the first baseman’s glove to allow two runs to score. Justin Radaker had three hits for the Bulldogs. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team dropped a 13-2 game to visiting Curwensville last Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs scored both runs in the first inning on Brittany Hildebrand’s two-run homer. … At Rimersburg, the Union Damsels track and field meet with Redbank Valley and Cranberry and earned a split decision, beating Redbank Valley (80.5-69-5) and losing to Cranberry (93-56), which also beat the Lady Bulldogs (111-36). Lepha Logue led Union with four wins in the 400 dash, and the long, triple and high jumps. For Redbank Valley, Paige Adams and Kaylee Smith were triple winners against Union, Smith won the 100 and 200 dashes while Adams won the 800 run and ran on two winning relays.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 19, 1995
Sparked by a high jump sweep, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs track and field team edged Karns City, 71-70, last Tuesday. It was a come-from-behind effort as Redbank Valley swept the high jump with Megan Rupp, Heather Copenhaver and Tammy Rankin, and 4x400-meter relay of Keli Schoeffel, Shannon Kahle, Copenhaver and Erin Ruth won in the final two events finished in the meet. Copenhaver and Schoeffel were triple winners with Copenhaver adding a win the 200 dash while Schoeffel added wins in the triple and long jumps. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team lost 3-2 to visiting Brockway at Redbank Valley Municipal Park as a well-pitched game by the Bulldogs’ Matt McHenry was undermined by errors leading to all three Rovers runs. Seth Rupp and Bryan Ripple each had two hits for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 0-3. … the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team won its first game in a 14-9 win over Dayton on Monday. Jacilee Griffin singled three times and doubled as did Alison Mills.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 15, 1970
Opening the dual meet season last Friday, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team routed visiting DuBois Central Christian, 135-15. The Bulldogs won all the relays and swept seven individual events. On the track winners were Steve Rupp in the 100-yard dash (10.8), Tom Bowser in the 220 dash (25.7), Ernie Dinger in the 440 dash (57.0), Douglas Seelbach in the 880 run (2:26.5), Terry Swartfager in the mile (5:10.9) and Dave Myers in the two-mile (11:19.5). In the field, Gary Miller won the broad jump (17 feet, 10 inches), Rupp won the javelin (163-3), Gary Spizziri won the shot put (44-2) and Mel Lufsey won the discus (122-9) while Terry Metz won the pole vault (9-6). … The Redbank Valley golfers opened the season by beating Clarion. Jesse Caldwell’s team was 10-4-1 a year ago and returns four starters. No. 2 golfer Bill Bergman had the low round of the match, shooting an 81.