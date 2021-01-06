TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 5, 2011
Surrendering just four points in a 10-minute span of the second half, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs turned a one-point deficit into a 13-point, 52-39 win over Venango Catholic in the first round of the Redbank Valley Christmas Tournament. In the final, the Lady Bulldogs lost to Ford City 42-25 in the final. Lindsay Neiswonger led the Lady Bulldogs with eight points and seven rebounds. ... The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team lost to Clarion, 48-40, in the consolation game of Punxsutawney’s Carl A. Truance Holiday Tournament. Tyler Ruby scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. ... The Union Damsels topped Cameron County, 54-49, for a non-conference win last Wednesday at home to improve to 4-1. Ashley McKinlay led the Damsels with 19 points. ... The Union Knights won their first game of the KSAC/AML Challenge, topping Curwensville, 61-44. Taylor Smith and Brody Pollock each scored 14 points to lead Union.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 3, 1996
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs won their own Christmas tournament, downing Union 63-46 in the final. The Bulldogs led from start to finish as Seth Rupp and Craig McElroy scored 16 and 10 points respectively. ... The Union Damsels won their own Christmas tournament, beating Redbank Valley 42-33 in the final to keep their perfect record intact at 9-0. Union’s Kristy Johnson was named the tournament’s MVP. ... The Redbank Valley wrestling team finished second at its annual holiday tournament last week, putting six wrestlers in the finals and going 3-3. Winning titles were Lenny McNeal at 135 pounds, Ryan Gould at 145 and Jesse Shirey at 189. Finishing second were Matt Booser at 103, Anthony Adams at 112 and Bob Boddorf at heavyweight. Greenville won the team title.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 6, 1971
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs easily won the team title at the four-team Elderton Wrestling Invitational Tournament last weekend. The Bulldogs, under direction of coach Ben Kundick, won titles in nine of the 13 weight classes. The Bulldogs scored 113 team points with Marion Center finishing a distant second with 60 points. Winning titles for the Bulldogs were Doug McAninch at 95 pounds, Ben Campbell at 112, Frank Magagnotti at 120, Mike Kundick at 127, Dwight Algoe at 133, Bob Shaffer at 138, Rod Miller at 154, Rick Rupp at 165 and Keith Lorenz at heavyweight. After the holiday tournament, the Bulldogs suffered their first dual loss of the year in a 20-19 loss to Curwensville. The Bulldogs trailed 20-13 with two bouts remaining, but could only get decisions and three-point wins from Rupp and Lorenz at 189 and heavyweight. ... Don Stemmerich’s Union Knights turned the tables on the once-beaten Redbank Valley Bulldogs in a 60-57 win Tuesday at Union. Randy Raybuck led the Bulldogs with 20 points while Barry Divins scored 20 for the Knights.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 3, 1951
After early-season exhibition games, the seven Class C teams of Clarion County get down to more serious business of tearing each other apart in league competition starting Friday night. Those seven teams are Shippenville, Sligo, Knox, Farmington, Salem, St. Petersburg and Ashland. The Class B loop starts Jan. 12 with Clarion, East Brady, Clarion-Limestone and Union Joint. Redbank Valley is not a member of a basketball league. ... In the season-opener for Redbank Valley, it was a 77-19 loss to Falls Creek. Tom Craig led the Bulldogs with five points. The Potters led the locals, 57-13, at halftime.