TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 23, 2010
The New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team opened the Clarion County League schedule with three straight wins, 10-0 and 21-12 over Knox, and 3-2 over North Clarion. In the 10-0 win, Luke Hager tossed a two-hit shutout and hit a solo home run. Justin Radaker and Shiloh Buchleitner each had two hits. In the 21-12 win, Newbie scored 12 runs in the sixth inning to break things open as Dan Buzzard had four hits, three of them doubles in a 15-hit attack. In the one-run win over North Clarion, Curtis Bowser singled in Radaker for the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Caden Truitt got the win on the mound. … The New Bethlehem Junior Little League baseball team took two of three games in the last week, the wins coming against Clymer in a 13-12 shootout and 10-7 win. It lost to Homer City, 12-9. In the 13-12 win, Newbie had to go extra innings and score two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to get the win. Jake Dougherty doubled in Devin Shumaker then scored on Andrew Reddinger’s single for the game-winning run. In the 10-7 win, Newbie scored six runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to rally from a 6-2 deficit. Five players each had two hits — Shumaker, Dougherty, Reddinger, Korbin Hornberger and Quintin Brocious.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 28, 1995
Keeping the winning streak alive, the New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team improved to 9-0 with a 12-3 win over North Clarion and 6-4 win over Clarion. Against North Clarion, Craig McElroy, Jud Gruver and R.J. Dick collected two hits apiece while Nathan Rearick blasted a home run and tossed a five-hitter to get the win on the mound. In a rain-shortened five-inning game against Clarion, Joe Parsons and Matt McHenry combined for the win. … In Southern Clarion County Little League action, Archway clinched the league title with a 23-9 rout of the East Brady Braves. Archway improved to 15-1 thanks to a 10-run first inning. Jason Kifer, Trevor Carmichael and Brian Lipps paced Archway with four hits apiece. Kifer drove in five runs while Lipps scored four runs. … In New Bethlehem Little League action, the Merchants won three games, including a 3-1 win over the Indians. Steve Riggle and Brent Wile combined on a three-hitter for the Merchants. Ronny Geist doubled while Brad Shaffer and Riggle hit singles. … Clarion University assistant wrestling coach Rob Eiter and former Golden Eagles two-time national champion Kurt Angle are ranked No. 1 in the country at their respective weights after performances at the USA World Team Trials recently.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 24, 1970
In New Bethlehem Little League action, the Merchants won their lone game of the week to stay on top of league standings with an 8-2 record. The VFW (6-4), Bankers (4-6) and Pirates (2-8) round out the standings. The Merchants beat the Pirates, 13-6, thanks to an eight-run third inning. Winning pitcher Tim Magness struck out 14 batters while losing pitcher Smith struck out 11. Bob Grinder homered and singled for the Merchants. The VFW beat the Bankers, 3-1. Gould was the winning pitcher and had two hits at the plate, including a solo home run. Zamperini doubled and Rearick, Magagnotti and Carrier all singled. Adams doubled for the Bankers.