TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 15, 2011
An early-morning journey to Pittsburgh was a rewarding excursion for New Bethlehem’s Montana Hetrick as she exited PNC Park as an Aquafina Pitch, Hit and Run state champion in the Pennsylvania finals on Sunday. Hetrick advanced with a title at the local level and sectional round before winning at PNC Park in the 7-8-year-old division. Each participant got three hits off a tee, made six pitches and were timed for speed on a run from second to home plate. Hetrick has a chance to participate in the national contest as three of the state winners will be selected for nationals that will be held at the All-Star game in Pheonix, Ariz. … Just a couple of catchable balls that weren’t caught sent the game careening out of control as New Bethlehem opened the Clarion County American Legion baseball season with a 13-3 loss to Clarion in Hawthorn.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 19, 1996
The New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team has reeled off five straight wins since opening the season with a loss and it’ll head to unbeaten Cranberry Wednesday for a first-place showdown. Ten Newbie players advanced into the second round of Legion All-Stars. Players moving on were pitchers Tom Westover and Matt McHenry, catches Conan Colwell and Kevin George, first baseman R.J. Dick, second baseman Craig McElroy, shortstop Seth Rupp; and outfielders Matt Ripple, Justin Minich and Alan Clouse. From that list, Westover, Dick, George, McElroy, Ripple and Clouse advanced to the third round this Saturday. In last Wednesday’s 7-3 win over Clarion, three pitchers combined on a two-hitter as Westover, Ripple and Matt Moore saw time on the mound. Colwell and Mike Downs each doubled twice. … In Southern Clarion County League Little League Baseball action, Integra Bank beat Atkinson’s 7-3. Brian Reed hurled a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 16, 1971
In New Bethlehem Little League action, the Indians cracked the win column twice in the latest Little League action for their first victories of the season. The Bankers won their contest to maintain first with a 9-1 mark. Tonight, the Merchants and VFW, currently tied for second, will meet. Last Wednesday, the Indians won their first game of the season, scoring in every inning but one to take a 15-8 win over the Dusters. Kelly Clemens went all the way for the Indians, fanning 11 batters. Jeff Dubia was the starter and loser with Jeff Shuey in relief. Pacing the Indians’ 16-hit attack was Clemens with a home run and double. Jeff Case and Dave Thompson each had two doubles and a single. Joel Panciera had three singles. For the Dusters, Terry Sturgeon doubled twice. … The Redbank Valley Teener League baseball team is off to a 3-1 start to the season. The team is comprised of boys ages 13 to 15 and is managed by Pete White. They’re playing on the newly constructed field near Hawthorn and part of a league that includes Clarion, East Brady, Sligo, Rimersburg and two teams from Knox. In the opener, Redbank Valley beat Knox A, 14-2, as Randy Toth and Tim Magness combined for the win. Toth allowed just three hits in six innings with 11 strikeouts. John Kundick went 5-for-5 with three doubles.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 20, 1951
The New Bethlehem American Legion rolled to its fifth victory of the season without defeat as young Glenn Bailey pitched his way to a 4-3 victory over Summerville Sunday afternoon after Bill Magagnotti shut out Tidal 8-0 here Friday night. Bailey struck out 12, walked one and allowed six hits. … In New Bethlehem Little League play, the Truckers had to turn on the power with four triples, five doubles and 16 singles to win their first game of the season as they outscored the Lions, 26-16, Monday night. Tuesday, the Vets continued their undefeated string by downing the Merchants 14-6 for their first victory. The Vets still lead the loop while the Lions and Merchants are tied for second, and the Truckers are the last but show no sign of staying there long. … The New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team sailed safely past its biggest stumbling block of the young season by beating the mighty Brookville Grays of the J-C League, 6-5, Tuesday in Brookville. The Legion improved to 6-1 going into Saturday’s rematch with the Grays here on Saturday. Friday, the Newbies head to Sigel.