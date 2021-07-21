TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 20, 2011
Starting off the playoffs with a loss, the New Bethlehem Little League Baseball All-Stars battled through the losers’ bracket with a pair of wins before getting eliminated with a 10-7 loss in the District 7 finals to Worthington/Kittanning. Newbie opened with a 7-6 loss to Indiana, then beat Clymer 9-7 and avenged its first loss to Indiana with a 17-7 win before losing to W/K. … Going undefeated in four games, New Bethlehem won the 7-8-year-old pitching machine tournament in Brookville last weekend. Members of the team were Matt Hopper, Ridge Cook, Jimmy Gundlach, Bryson Bain, Koltin Kline, Kade Minnick, Ty Sherry, Dalton Bish, Kobe Bonanno, Hudson Martz, Richie Leasure and Trenten Rupp.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 24, 1996
After opening the Clarion County American Legion Baseball League season with a loss, New Bethlehem completed a sweep of its remaining 17 games with a 7-1 win over A-C Valley last Wednesday in Foxburg. Three hurlers tossed a five-hitter as Newbie wrapped up a 17-1 record and a second straight regular-season title. Alan Clouse worked the first three innings, Matt Moore reeled off three scoreless innings and Craig McElroy came on to close things out in the seventh. Tom Westover and Seth Rupp led New Bethlehem’s 12-hit attack with two hits each. Mike Downs and R.J. Dick both drove in two runs. … The Southern Clarion County Little League All-Stars had vengeance in their eyes when they faced off against Frankin in the District 25 Little League final back on July 16. SCC had lost 11-1 to Franklin earlier in the tournament, but this time it was a bit worse in a 16-2 loss. A grand slam off the bat of Chris Sandieson’s bat in the top of the first inning set the tone for Franklin. SCC’s Justin Wolbert homered in the fourth. It was Franklin’s fourth straight D25 title.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 21, 1971
Clymer got a three-run homer in the sixth inning and beat the New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars here last Friday in District 7 play. The local all-stars managed by Howard Bish and coached by Jack LeVier had taken a 3-0 lead into the sixth inning before Buterbaugh’s three-run homer sparked a Clymer four-run rally. Bob Grinder started on the mound for Newbie and reached the sixth inning before being relieved. He struck out 10. Newbie managed four hits in the loss, getting home runs from Jim Jacklin and Doyle Lucas, who finished with two of his team’s four hits. … In regular-season New Bethlehem Little League action, the Bankers, paced by the two-hit hurling of Jeff Merwin, put the icing on the cake on one of the two makeup games on Tuesday as the Bankers beat the Merchants, 3-1. Jim Jacklin had two hits while Doug Toth and Merwin hit doubles. The Bankers finished the year 19-1.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 25, 1951
The 14-man All-League team of the New Bethlehem Little League drew a bye in the district playoffs at a meeting in Punxsutawney last Thursday night. In other games, Brookville visits Clarion and Punxsutawney visits Reynoldsville. New Bethlehem faces the Clarion-Brookville winner at Punxsutawney. New Bethlehem’s roster consists of Larry Crawford, Dick Sherry, Gene Hutson, David Morrison, Jim Adams, Ronald White, Homer Ferringer, Randall Rearick, Larry Fagley, Jerry Heffner, Arnold Musser, Dick Vernesoni, Homer Shaffer and Ralph Hilliard. … From H.E. Phillips’ “The Scorekeeper” column: Honest statistics are funny things. They generally show people, especially baseball fans, to be wrong. For some time now, I have been remarking to LL fans that so-and-so on the blank team is the best hitter in the league. Most listeners stare at me in pity for a couple of seconds and then start arguing. They point out that another so-and-so hit one over the fence etc. I refer to the scorebook and find that my hitter is averaging about 90 points higher than the home run king. Furthermore, he nearly always hits the ball square even when he makes an out. it’s not my job to inflate heads of kid ball players so I won’t mention any names, but this boy just might have an interesting career ahead of him.