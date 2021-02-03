TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 2, 2011
The Ridgway Elkers handed the Redbank Valley wrestlers their first dual meet loss of the season in a 34-21 setback last Wednesday. The Bulldogs got wins from Garrett Hildebrand (decision) at 125, Ty Haines (decision) at 130, Corey Cyphert (decision) at 171, Mitch Blose (pin) at 103 and Willie Gruver (pin) at 112. ... The Bulldogs finished fourth at the 29-team Fred Bell Tournament in Grove City last weekend. Nick Shreckengost (fourth), Braden Bowser (fourth), Ty Haines (fifth), Cole Shirey (fifth), Mitch Blose (sixth), Evan Shirey (sixth) and Cory Cyphert (sixth) were placewinners. ... Recently minted 1,000-point scorer Tina Lipps scored 23 points for the Union Damsels in their 70-54 win over Venango Catholic. Mariah Winchester added 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Damsels improved to 12-2. Lipps reached 1,000 points in a 65-22 win over West Shamokin. She’s one of now 12 Damsels to reach the milestone after scoring 22 points. ... The Union boys lost 71-60 to Venango Catholic, which remained unbeaten in the KSAC while dropping the Knights to 10-4 overall. Trent Corle scored 22 points for Union while Maxx Rynd poured in 25 points for the Vikings.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 7, 1996
Surrendering just seven field goals, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team scratched out a 44-31 win over Brookville last Friday. Heather Copenhaver led the Lady Bulldogs (11-8) with 16 points. ... The Redbank Valley Bulldogs built a 10-point halftime lead and captured a 57-46 win over Clarion-Limestone. Joe Parsons and Seth Rupp each scored 10 points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 6-10 overall. ... The Union girls downed Moniteau, 58-43, as Dawn Crissman and Megan Stewart scored 13 and 11 points respectively. The Damsels improved to 12-2 in the KSAC and 18-2 overall. ... Chris Fields scored 23 points and Mike Meals added 20 in Union’s 85-67 loss to Moniteau.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 3, 1971
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs added two more wins to their total with wins over East Brady (75-51) and North Clarion (88-60). That hiked the Bulldogs’ third-place record in the league to 8-4. In the win over North Clarion, the defensive work of Randy Raybuck on the league’s top scorer Dave Banner, holding him to six points after he scored 32 against the Bulldogs the first time around, was a big highlight. Al Bright led the Bulldogs with 23 points while Randy Barlett scored 14 points, and Marty Henry and Don Minich added 12 points apiece. Against East Brady, it was Raybuck’s 23 points leading the way. Henry and Bright scored 11 and 10 points respectively. ... The Redbank Valley matmen notched two dual meet wins over Emporium (35-11) and Franklin (28-13) to improve to 8-2 going into this Saturday’s trip to Kittanning. Winners against Franklin were Ben Campbell (decision), Mike Kundick (pin), Frank Magagnotti (decision), Dwight Algoe (decision), Bob Shaffer (decision), Bob Gourley (decision), Rod Miller (decision) and Rick Rupp (decision). Bill Dinger wrestled to a 2-2 draw at heavyweight.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 7, 1951
Redbank Valley dropped a pair of basketball games, losing to Big Run in the final 26 seconds, 26-25, and getting routed by Reynoldsville, 47-10. Walt Myers led the Bulldogs with 12 points against Big Run while also leading the team in the loss to Reynoldsville with a mere four points. ... A rapidly improving Redbank valley wrestling team won four decisions from the DuBois JV team in a 35-12 loss last Friday night. Stanley Bowser won a decision at 185 pounds while Leonard Snyder, Jerry Doverspike and John Smith won decisions. Thursday, the Bulldogs visit Oil City for their first varsity matchup. Head coach Jesse Caldwell said there might be a change or two in the lineup. ... Kenneth Woodall, representing the local VFW Post, outlined the operation of the proposed New Bethlehem Little League at a Chamber of Commerce meeting Monday night. He said that the VFW would sponsor a team in the league which will feature four teams of boys between the ages of 8 and 12. Several possible sites for a field are under consideration. No existing diamond here is suitable considering that fields are one-third smaller than regular fields.