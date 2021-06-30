TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 6, 2011
The New Bethlehem Minor League (9-10-year-old) Baseball All-Stars dropped a 12-1 setback in five innings to Marion Center, dropping the locals into the losers’ bracket in District 7 play. Clint Thurston singled and scored the lone run on Mason Songer’s single.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 3, 1996
After a shaky start, Jason Kundick settled down and pitched the New Bethlehem Eagles to the championship of the District 7 Senior Little League title with a 3-2 win over Marion Center last Wednesday at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. He gave up four of his five hits in the first two innings, containing Marion Center as the Eagles rallied from a 2-0 deficit and finished 19-1. Mac Minch had three hits with a double while Justin Smathers and Clark Rupp finished with two hits apiece. … The Southern Clarion County Little League Baseball All-Stars beat Oil City, 2-1, as Matt Bliss tossed a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts. … Beating North Clarion 5-3 and Clarion 27-2, the New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team improved to 8-1. … In a District 7 Little League Baseball All-Star opener, Indiana American rallied for a 5-4 win over New Bethlehem. Brent Wile doubled twice and drove in two runs for Newbie.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 30, 1971
The Bankers held on to the top spot of the New Bethlehem Little League standings after three more wins last week, including an 11-inning, 12-5 win over the Merchants last Thursday. The Bankers broke a 5-5 tie with seven runs in the top of the 11th. Jack LeVier and Jeff Merwin combined to pitch for the Bankers, striking out 11 and 10 respectively. Mark Toth, Jim Jacklin and Jeff Merwin homered for the Bankers. Bob Grinder homered twice for the Merchants. … The New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars open play on July 16 against Clymer at home. The 12-team District 7 tournament continues with the winner playing at Worthington on July 19. … From “The Scorekeeper” column by Ben Shindledecker: It would appear that the Pittsburgh Pirates are everything their publicists claimed them to be when the season began. The team looks like a sure winner this season with more depth than they have possessed in some time. They are winning the important games and getting clutch hitting. The Murtaugh-Brown magic continues.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 4, 1951
The position of every team in the Little League race, except the pace-setting VFW was changed by a stiff ruling handed down by the New Bethlehem Little League officials at a meeting last Friday night. The ruling declared the Truckers loser by forfeit in three games with the Lions and one with the Merchants because of the use of an ineligible player. This dropped the Truckers from second place to last and advanced the Lions and Merchants from a third-place tie to a second-place deadlock. The final standings were determined when the Lions and Merchants met Monday. The decision was brought about by a protest filed by the Merchants last week. Jerry Heffner was signed by the Truckers after the original player pool and the other three teams were not aware that he was an applicant. In addition, his formal application was not received until the day after he played his first game with the Truckers, who lost to the VFW. In no way was there an attempt to conceal Heffner’s status and the protest was made simply to clear up a complicated problem which confronted all of the managers. Heffner was allowed to continue to play this week. In other league news, Tom T. Andrews Jr. was elected the new president of the league, replacing Horace Hubbard, who has left the New Bethlehem area … From H.E. Phillips’ “The Scorekeeper” column: Reliable umpires are urgently needed by the Little League. At least three times in recent games the starting time was delayed while umpires were recruited. In each case, the scheduled arbiters failed to appear at all.