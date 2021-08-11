TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 14, 1996
Cool temperatures and a few rain drops greeted athletes on Monday as practice got under way statewide for the 1996 football season. With Aug. 12 designated as the first day for legal drills by the PIAA, high school gridders dove into action with two-a-day sessions to prepare for opening games on Labor Day weekend. Redbank Valley is gunning for a three-peat KSAC title after going 9-0 in league play last year and owns a 30-game regular-season winning streak. Union was 2-7. For the Bulldogs under 18th-year head coach Dave Moore, 20 returning letterman include seven starters on both sides of the ball. “Potentially as good as any team we’ve ever had,” said Moore, who has a record 107-51-5. “We have good speed, good hands, but no size. It seems like every year we got littler and quicker.” For the Knights, Al Pryor takes over the reigns after serving 13 years as a junior high coach.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 11, 1971
The New Bethlehem Area Little League All-Stars won their first contest in the Indiana Invitational Tournament Tuesday night, handing Shannock Valley a 2-1 defeat. The win advanced them to the second round against Go-Day-Temp All-Stars, or Goheenville, Dayton and Templeton. Tim Zamperini homered for Newbie and added a single. Jack LeVier doubled and singled while Greg Bish, Doyle Lucas, Dave Dinger and Mark Toth also singled. Greg Rearick made a sparkling catch in right field. On the mound, LeVier struck out 11 and walked three. … The Bankers won a pair of games in the New Bethlehem Softball League last week, taking a three-game lead over second-place Sligo. The Bankers are 15-3 with Sligo at 12-5 and L&R in third with an 11-6 mark. Nu-Be Drag Strip (8-10), McCall’s (7-10), Hawthorn (4-13) and John & Rich’s (2-16) round out the standings. … At Bostonia Country Club, competition began for the annual club championship with two flights of 32 golfers apiece. Vying for first flight honors are Ron Milanovich, Bill Willison, Lou Perseghetti, Don Stemmerich, Fred Caliguiri, Ed Jamison, Butch Ramsey, Ernie Black, Bob Shaffer, Hank Shumaker, Barry Divins, Vern Shaffer, Spud Snyder, Frank Kiser, Bill Bergman and Erdie Gahagen. … Redbank Valley has a new football coach as the preseason gets under way. Robert Tonkin, a native of West Pittston and for the past three years the head coach at Newport High School, will be at the helm of the Bulldogs. He’s a former varsity linemen for two East Stroudsburg State College championship teams. The Bulldogs open the season Sept. 10 at home against Union.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 15, 1951
Single runs determined two more semifinalists in the Farmers and Merchants Picnic tournament last week as the Kittanning Merchants outslugged Heathville, 15-14, Wednesday and the local American Legion nine squeezed by West Kittanning 7-6 on Thursday. Both games were played on the Redbank Valley field. Today, the Merchants meet Sigel at 3:30 p.m. and the Legion meets Southern Clarion County on Friday. In the Legion win, Eugene Kundick paced the way with two solo homers and a clutch single while also scoring three runs. … Saturday is the last day to qualify for the Bostonia Country Club golf championship, Jim Bruno reminds. So far 19 golfers have qualified. John Hodgson’s 74 was the best score up until Tuesday. Charles Leach, Dr. J.S. Wilson and Fran Ferguson were tied for second with cards of 78. Other qualifiers include John Bruno (88), Bill Andrews (86), John Calhoun (93), Bill Seebach (82), Dr. David L. Miller (97), Cliff Reynolds (88), Morris Harris (109), W.C. Martin (92), H.T. Murphy (84), C.W. Anderson (83), Merle Silvis (87), Bill Ross (88), Dr. A.L. Stahlman (88), Laird Shumaker (84) and Clarence Boyer (91). … The Little League of New Bethlehem ends its first season next week when the Lions meet the Merchants Monday and the Vets face the Truckers Tuesday. VFW has already clinched the second half and season title, so there will be no championship series. … The state Little League championship tournament gets started in Williamsport today. It’s an eight-team single-elimination tournament that includes Williamsport, Potter-McKean, Hazleton, Monongahela, Lewistown, Natrona Heights, DuBois and Newville.