TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 19, 2010
It was all Brookville at the 16th Annual Redbank Valley Track and Field Invitational held last Thursday. Both Brookville squads won the team title as the Lady Raiders won eight events and beat runner-up Clarion-Limestone by 62 points. The Raiders won by 9.5 points over Moniteau. For Redbank Valley, Kurtis Jones led the way for the boys with a double-win performance in the shot put and discus. Jones broke the meet record in the shot put with a toss of 53 feet, 4 1/2 inches, besting Dan Jordan’s 51-11 mark in 2007 and tying the team record. In the discus, Jones won with a throw of 152 feet, 3 inches. The Bulldogs were eighth in the team standings while the Lady Bulldogs and Union tied for 10th. For the Lady Bulldogs, Shawn Neiswonger tied for third in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 2 inches. The Knights finished 13th in the team standings with Brennan Bliss’ runner-up finish in the shot put leading the way. … In the Redbank Valley baseball team’s 10-0 win over Moniteau in five innings last Thursday, Dan Buzzard tossed a two-hitter with five strikeouts. Luke Hager tripled twice while Curtis Bowser doubled and tripled. … The Redbank Valley softball team rallied from a five-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning by scoring six runs and beating Karns City 8-7 last Saturday. Katie Brothers tripled and singled twice for the Lady Bulldogs. … Former Redbank Valley softball standout Alyssa Shirey homered twice and went 7-for-14 as Valdosta State advanced in the NCAA Division II Super-Regional it was hosting. Valdosta State hiked their record to 45-8 as it heads to nationals.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 24, 1995
The Elk County Catholic boys and Brookville girls won team titles at last weekend’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships held at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium. For Redbank Valley, Chad Bowser placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.7 seconds with teammate Mike Shreckengost finishing third. The Lady Bulldogs qualified Heather Copenhaver in the high jump after she met the state-qualifying standard of 5 feet, 2 inches in her runner-up finish to champion, Clarion’s Katie Martin, who cleared 5 feet, 4 inches. Union’s Josh Smith was third in the discus while Allison Hetrick’s fourth in the javelin was the Damsels’ top finish. … The Redbank Valley baseball team’s first-ever season finished with a 7-9 record after a season-ending 13-2 win over Dayton. Brady Carrier and Alan Clouse each had four hits while Justin Minich finished with three hits, including a three-run homer. Matt Moore tossed a complete-game three-hitter. … New Bethlehem Little League baseball action: The Bankers beat the Pirates, 13-4, as Matt Kunselman topped the Bankers with three hits. The Merchants beat the Bankers, 5-3, as Brad Shaffer and Ronnie Geist each tripled. The Pirates routed Tom’s Riverside, 27-4, as Dustin Shaffer and Lee Jordan each had three hits with Shaffer blasting a grand-slam homer.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 20, 1970
The Redbank Valley golf team tied for third place at the District 9 Championships held at DuBois Country Club last Friday. DuBois won with a three-man score of 252 with Brockway finishing second at 257. The Bulldogs tied with Karns City in third with a 264 consisting of Jeff Calhoun’s 87, Bo Shaffer’s 88 and Bill Bergman’s 89. DuBois’ Don Erickson won the individual title with a 77.