TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 18, 2011
Conducting a determined assault on the record books, athletes broke or tied nearly a third of the meet records at last week’s Redbank Valley Track and Field Invitational. With 36 total events for boys and girls, 11 records were tied or broken. Brookville’s Lanae and Aisha Newsome combined to break three records and tied two individual marks while teaming up to help set a 4x100-meter relay record. Redbank Valley’s Olivia Gourley matched the meet record in the pole vault by clearing 9 feet, 6 inches. For the boys, three records were broken with Brookville’s Vinny Dougherty broke the meet records in the long jump and triple jump. He already owned the high jump mark from last year. … Lyndsay Jones tossed a one-hitter and a seven-hitter in a Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team’s doubleheader sweep of Keystone, 4-1 and 12-2.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 22, 1996
State qualifiers all around for the girls and boys teams at Redbank Valley and Union, but it was the Redbank Valley girls that crowned the only champions at last weekend’s District 9 Track and Field Championships held at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium. The Lady Bulldogs’ Heather Copenhaver won the high jump and anchored the 4x100 relay with Jen Crawford, Lauren Farley and Alicia Smith. The Redbank Valley boys qualified Mike Shreckengost, who was runner-up in the 400 dash. The Union boys had Tim Engro finish second in the javelin while Stacey Drayer qualified by hitting the qualifying mark with a third-place finish in the javelin. … Facing just three batters over the minimum, Tom Westover twirled a no-hitter as the Redbank Valley baseball team carved out a 17-1 win over A-C Valley at Redbank Valley Municipal Park last Wednesday. Westover struck out nine and walked two in the five-inning game as the Bulldogs improved to 12-5. Justin Minich and Alan Clouse each had two hits with Brent Barrett hit a home run. Brady Carrier, Clouse and Josh Shick hit doubles. … In New Bethlehem Little League baseball action, the Indians topped the Lions 11-10 as Shane Reed and Brad Snyder each had three hits for the Indians. Corey Mumford and Matt Smith had two hits apiece for the Lions. The Bankers beat Tom’s Riverside, 16-0. Tyson Truitt and Brian Duhnke combined on a two-hit shutout. … Redbank Valley split with Curwensville in baseball and softball, the Bulldogs winning 14-3 in five innings and the Lady Bulldogs dropping an 8-3 game. Seth Rupp had three hits and scored four runs for the Bulldogs.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 19, 1971
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team finished third in the District 9 Class B Championships held at Clarion State College last Saturday. The Bulldogs set one district record and five school records. As a result, the mile and two-mile relay team will advance to the state finals and two other Bulldogs will make the trip to Penn State University this weekend. The Bulldogs won four events, had one second, one third, two fourths and three fifth-place finishes. Cameron County won the team title with 61 points with Moniteau finishing second with 47 points with the Bulldogs in third. The foursome of Doug Seelbach, Wade Cowan, Jim Snyder and Jim Painter make up both state relays. They won the mile relay in a school-record time of 3:33.5. The same four won the two-mile relay with a team-record time of 8:32.2. Painter qualified with a second in the 880 run in a team-record time of 2:01.3. Dave Myers won the two-mile run in a school-record time of 10:13.8 and Tom Young qualified by winning the low hurdles in 21.8 seconds. The other Redbank Valley record broken was Terry Swartfager’s fifth-place time in the mile of 4:52.1. … The District 9 golf championship, two births on the district’s state final team and runner-up finalist in the county are honors collected by three Redbank Valley golfers in their latest action. The Bulldogs trio of Bob Shaffer, Bill Bergman and Jeff Calhoun traveled to Bradford’s Pine Acres Golf Course last Friday and upset pre-tourney predictions by downing favored Ridgway and Bradford to claim the D9 title. Shaffer and Bergman qualified for the state tournament at Penn State University. Union’s Ron Milanovich won the individual title with an even-par 72, seven strokes ahead of Ridgway’s Jim Smith. Bergman and Shaffer each shot 80s while A-C Valley’s John Marron was fifth with an 82.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 23, 1951
Every one of the boys who turned out for Little League Baseball in New Bethlehem was assigned to one of the four teams at a player auction last Friday night. No boys were cut since it was decided that many had not had a real chance to play as well as possible. The managers felt that they have been unable to observe all of the boys in action long enough to make final decisions. About 28 players have been assigned to each team and will work out as units until the season starts on June 4. When the season opens, the team rosters will be cut to 18 players. A general practice session was held Thursday before rain intervened. Hilton Panciera has been appointed manager of the Lions in place of Elmer Skinner, who resigned. An opening day celebration is being planned for the game between the Lions and the VFW on June 4. Games will be played on week days with the exception of Thursdays. The season will be divided into halves with the winner of the first half meeting the second half champion in a best-of-five series. … The Union Joint Rams didn’t play attention to Tom Leavy’s press notices. The Rams pounded the St. Petersburg hurler for 10 hits as they won the Clarion County championship with an 11-1 rout last Wednesday in Clarion. Leavy, who pitched to straight no-hitters during the regular season, was shelled for a home run, three triples and a double among the 10 hits. Leavy walked two and fanned five. St. Pete also managed to commit a championship-record 13 errors. The big blow of the game came on Union’s Jim Croyle’s 425-foot home run. He also had a single. Grier Romney connected for two triples and John Stewart doubled and tripled. Leavy singled three times for St. Pete.