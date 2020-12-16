TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 15, 2010
Not playing with a full deck, the Redbank Valley wrestling team rode a short-handed lineup to a fourth-place finish in the team standings at the annual season-opening Hickory Tournament last weekend. With 10 wrestlers in the lineup, the Bulldogs’ top finisher was Ty Haines who finished second at 135 pounds. Cole Shirey was third at 160 while Garrett Hildebrand, Nick Schrecengost and Mitch Blose finished fourth at 130, 125 and 103 pounds. Brandon Bailey was fifth at 152, Willie Gruver and Evan Shirey were sixth at 119 and 140, and Corey Cyphert was eighth at 171. ... In season-opening basketball tournaments, the Union boys were 1-1 and finished third at Brookville with a 70-66 loss to Clarion-Limestone followed up with a 76-66 win over Brockway. The Redbank Valley girls were also third, rebounding from a 56-19 loss to DuBois with a 43-22 win over Brockway in the consolation game at the Brockway Tip-Off Tournament.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 13, 1995
With two champions among six placewinners, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs opened the wrestling season with a fifth-place finish at the Blairsville Tournament. Anthony Adams and Jesse Shirey won titles at 112 and 189 pounds respectively. Ryan Gould was second at 145 while Matt Boozer finished third 103. The Bulldogs then opened their dual meet schedule with a 28-27 loss to Curwensville. The Golden Tide and Bulldogs were tied at 27-27 after the 13 bouts were contested, but Curwensville held a 7-6 edge in most wins criteria and won the match. ... The Union Knights finished second in their own tip-off basketball tournament last weekend, opening with a 56-55 win over Dayton before losing 62-47 to Abraxas in the championship game. Chris Fields led the Knights with 21 points against Abraxas. ... Freshman Sheana Mosch, a future Duke University recruit, scored 33 points, leading visiting DuBois Central Christian to a 64-47 win over the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup. Mandy Edmonds led the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 16, 1970
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team opened the Clarion County League schedule with a 96-60 rout of Keystone. Five Bulldogs reached double figures in scoring, led by Al Bright’s 21 points. Randy Barlett finished with 20 points while Mike Krouse, Marty Henry and Randy Raybuck, scored 14, 13 and 12 points. Last Friday, the Bulldogs routed non-conference foe DuBois Central Christian, 94-67, as Raybuck and Krouse each scored 15 points. ... The Redbank Valley wrestlers improved to 2-0 with a 47-5 rout of North Clarion. The Bulldogs won 11 of 12 bouts with Doug McAninch (decision), Dan Shaffer (forfeit), Ben Campbell (decision), Frank Magagnotti (decision), Mike Kundick (pin), Dwight Algoe (decision), Bob Shaffer (pin), Bob Gourley (decision), Val Silvis (pin), Rick Rupp (pin) and Jim Dinger (pin) getting wins.