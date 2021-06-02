TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 1, 2011
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs fell to Cranberry in the District 9 Class 2A softball semifinals, 11-6. The Lady Bulldogs led 5-3 going into the bottom of the third inning before Cranberry took the lead for good with four runs and outscored them 4-1 the rest of the way. Richele Miller and Morgan Toth each had two hits for the Lady Bulldogs. Cranberry piled up 17 hits. Sune Swart led the Berries with three hits. … District 9 athletes racked up four state titles and 26 medals overall at last weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University. Elk County Catholic’s Megan Dornish won state titles in the discus and shot put, Brookville’s Lanae Newsome won the triple jump with a fourth in the 100 dash, fifth in the 200 and fifth in the 4x100 relay. ECC and Brookville finished third and fourth in the girls’ team standings.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 5, 1996
In New Bethlehem Little League action, the Bankers posted a pair of wins, routing the Indians 14-0 and Pirates 23-2. In the win over the Indians, Jeff Shreckengost led the Bankers with two hits while Tyson Shreckengost and Brian Duhnke drilled home runs. Tyson Truitt got the win on the mound while Mitch Shealy had two of the three Indians hits. Both Shreckengosts hit homers in the win over the Pirates. Mike Foringer hit an inside-the-park homer for the Pirates. … Chalking up three wins, New Bethlehem Bank improved to 5-0 in the Rimersburg-Sligo Girls’ Softball League. In a 13-5 win over National City, Tonya Mazzoni led the Bank with four hits, including two home runs. Jenny Goodman, Mary Jane Eaton and Ann Theuret each had three hits. Nikki Hawk and Carrie Conaway topped National City with three hits each. Hawk homered and tripled. In its 10-8 win over Lantelme’s, National City rallied from a 7-1 deficit. Goodman hit a three-run homer. She had four hits and drove in four runs. … In Southern Clarion County Little League baseball, Archway beat Atkinson’s, 12-7. Matt Bliss homered twice with three hits, six runs batted in and four runs scored to lead Archway. Seth Stewart had four hits for Atkinson’s.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 2, 1971
The Bankers remained in first place in New Bethlehem Little League action by adding three more victories to their win string during recent action for a 7-0 record. Next in line are the 4-3 Vets and 3-2 Merchants. Last Wednesday, the Bankers downed the Indians 19-4 as pitchers Jack LeVier and Doug Toth seeing mound action. LeVier fanned 10 batters while hitting a home run and single. Toth doubled twice and singled. For the Indians, Mark Toth, Dave Dinger, Bob Imhoff and Keith McCall singled. In other action, the VFW edged the Pirates, 7-6. Tim Zamperini got the win on the mound, giving up two hits while striking out 12 while overcoming control problems. Zamperini homered and singled while Chuck Carrier also homered. Larry Smith doubled for the Pirates. … The PIAA approved basketball rules changes that includes padding required along the bottom and sides of rectangular backboards. Official scorebooks shall remain at the table throughout the game, including intermission. For girls’ basketball, it’ll be a switch to the traditional five-girl setup per side instead of the six-girl rules for the upcoming 1971-72 season.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 6, 1951
The power-packed American Legion team swept to decisive victories over the Distant Senecas and Widnoon in its first two starts of the season. On Memorial Day at the Park, the Legionnaires defeated the Senecas, 16-1, by capitalizing on 10 hits and eight walks. Bill Willison held Distant to five safeties and the lone Seneca tally came in the second when Anthony, Nulph and Dawson singled. The Legion trailed until the third inning when Willison walked, stole second and came in on infield outs. Bill Magagnotti scored in the fourth after singling and three hits, two walks and an error sent the Legion to a 7-1 lead in the fifth. Magagnotti allowed only five hits in the 8-1 win over Widnoon, striking out eight with no walks. … The Newbies scored six touchdowns and converted every time to defeat Porter, 42-5, in a game played Sunday afternoon on the losers’ field. Wait a minute. Football season is over. Could this be a baseball game? That’s right. The Newbies won with 29 hits while taking advantage of 12 walks and eight errors. Bob Hull hit a grand slam homer and Wendell Reddinger hit two doubles. In a 5-0 win over Oak Ridge, the Newbies got a no-hitter from Bob Lucas, who struck out nine and walked three.