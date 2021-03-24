TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 23, 2011
Eight Union and Redbank Valley basketball players were named to the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference All-Star team. Union had five players honored. The Damsels put a player on each of the three teams with Tina Lipps on the First Team, Mariah Winchester in the Second Team and Ashley McKinlay on the Third Team. The Knights had Brody Pollock named to the First Team and Trent Corle on the Third Team. For Redbank Valley, two Lady Bulldogs were honored with second-teamer Lindsey Neiswonger and third-teamer Jessica Gruver. The conference MVPs were Venango Catholic’s Maxx Rynd and Keystone’s Morgan Johnson. … The 12th Annual Alice R. Kozel Foundation District 9 All-Star basketball games will be played at Elk County Catholic High School on April 2. Among the area senior players and coaches named to the teams are Redbank Valley’s Lindsey Neiswonger and Union’s Mariah Winchester, and Union girls’ coach Josh Meeker for the girls’ game. Redbank Valley’s Brandon Bain, Union’s Trent Corle and coach Karen Davis are in the boys’ game. … Six Redbank Valley wrestlers qualified for the Junior Wrestling Championships in Wilkes-Barre this weekend — Hudson Martz, Tanner Altobelli, Willie Gruver, Mark Strothers, Patrick Crawford and Kolbin Altobelli.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 27, 1996
With one national champion and two All-Americans, Clarion University’s wrestling team finished 12th in the team scoring standings at the NCAA Division I Championships held at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., last weekend. Sheldon Thomas became the Golden Eagles’ sixth national champion while Bryan Stout also earned All-American status with a seventh-place finish. Iowa won its second straight team title and fifth in the past six years. Penn State was fourth overall. Thomas, a junior from Newark, Del., won the school’s eighth title overall with Wade Schalles and Kurt Angle each winning two championships. Thomas went 5-0 to finish 32-4. He beat Iowa’s Jason Nurre. 6-4, in the final. Thomas finished fifth last year. For Stout, it’s his third All-American finish. Chris Marshall, Ken Porter, Paul Antonio, Roderick Franklin and Darren Jarina were also at nationals for the Golden Eagles.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 24, 1971
One District 9 wrestler made it to the finals, but the district failed to bring home a state title from the PIAA Championships held last weekend at Penn State University. Ron Selfridge of Clearfield reached the 133-pound finals, but lost a 12-8 decision to Montoursville. DuBois’ Duane Fossler took a 20-0 record to the state tournament but lost in the 145-pound semifinals to Bill Danyluk of Saucon Valley, 6-2. … The Redbank Valley track and field season was set to open Friday at home against St. Marys, but that meet was moved to April 2. Now, the Bulldogs open at home with Brookville next Tuesday. A total of 53 boys answered the initial call by head coach Gene Rutkowski, including 15 from last year’s team that posted an 8-2 dual meet record before winning the program’s first-ever Class B district title. Returning lettermen are seniors Jim Snyder, Doug Seelbach, Jim Painter, Wade Cowan, Bill Dinger, Hardy Hartzel, Dan Snyder, Rod Tassey, Tom Young and Vance Cook, juniors Terry Metz, Terry Swartzfager, Gary Spizzirri, and sophomores Dave Myers and Al Karns. … A new interscholastic sport is being introduced by Union High School’s Varsity U-Club. A Tug-of-War tournament is being planned for Thursday and 10 schools are competing in the new event — host Union, Redbank Valley, Keystone, Karns City, Worthington, East Forest, Kane, Elderton, DuBois and Ridgway. Three divisions make up the event — lightweight (under 150 pounds), middleweight (150 to 190) and heavyweight (over 180) — with singles, doubles and team (5 boys). It’s an indoor event with the object being to pull an opponent a certain distance. … The A-C Valley Falcons were beaten in the PIAA Class C Western finals last Saturday at IUP in a 40-32 loss to Laurel Valley.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 28, 1951
It will be play ball time on April 17 at Redbank Valley High School when the Bulldogs meet Union Joint of Rimersburg in their first game in the Clarion County League baseball race. The game is set for 3:30 p.m. Nine county high school teams will be competing in the league with four in the Southern half and five in the Northern section. In the South with Redbank Valley are Clarion-Limestone, Sligo and Union. Slugging it out in the North will be Farmington, St. Petersburg, Shippenville, Salem and Knox. Union Joint will be the only team repeating in the Southern section. New Bethlehem and Porter Township are now included in Redbank Valley, East Brady has dropped out and Sligo is a newcomer. C-L has moved from the North to join the South. New Bethlehem won the county title last year by defeating Farmington, 9-4. Redbank Valley, with a nucleus back from the 1950 team plus capable additions from Porter, Hawthorn etc., is already shaping up as one of the most dangerous squads in the county. Howard Jones is the head coach. … The Redbank Valley football team will have sparkling new uniforms for their 1951 debut in the recently formed district Class B league this fall according to athletic director Joseph Kata. Each player will be wearing more than $80 worth of new equipment when he takes the field. The uniforms, already received, are of brilliant cotton-rayon material, white with red yoke, sleeve stripes, and numerals. The pants will also be read with white helmets.