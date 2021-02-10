TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 9, 2011
Wiping out an early 20-point deficit in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team was eliminated from the District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet tournament with a 31-24 loss to eventual champion Ridgway. In the quarterfinals, the Bulldogs rallied to beat Smethport, 35-29. In that win, Corey Cyphert, Braden Bowser and Clay Kennemuth closed out the win with a decision, pin and decision respectively. ... Brandon Bain scored 28 points in the Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ 63-43 loss to Cranberry. ... The Union Knights pulled away with a 58-39 win over visiting Keystone. Shawn Booth (15), Shawn Smith (14) and Brody Pollock (12) reached double figures in scoring for Union. ... The Union Damsels won their 10th straight game in a 61-37 rout of West Forest. Tina Lipps scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Damsels improved to 14-2. ... The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs held off Clarion-Limestone, 58-57. Jessica Gruver scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Lindsey Neiswonger finished with 16 points and 20 rebounds.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 14, 1996
Losing six of the final eight weight classes, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers were beaten by Titusville, 34-24, last Saturday. Shawn Smith, Lenny McNeal, Ryan Gould and Jesse Shirey were winners for the Bulldogs. Shirey’s forfeit win at 189 improved his record to 22-0. ... Kristy Johnson’s 19 points led the Union Damsels to a 39-23 win at Redbank Valley, improving their record to 19-3. Mandy Edmonds scored six points for Redbank Valley, which dropped to 12-9. ... The Redbank Valley Bulldogs held off Union for a 71-64 win last Friday night. Seth Rupp led the winners with 23 points while Brad Gathers scored 16 points for Union. The Bulldogs improved to 7-14 while the Knights fell to 5-16. ... After having their 45-match winning streak snapped by Brookville the previous Saturday, the Ridgway Elkers wrestlers dumped Redbank Valley, 48-16, last Wednesday night.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 10, 1971
In one of their traditional mat battles, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers lost a 25-24 decision to Kittanning. Fans who attended the match expecting an exciting one were not disappointed. Kittanning won two of the final three bouts to get the win. The Wildcats improved to 8-2-1 while the Bulldogs are now 8-3. The match also saw Bulldogs 120-pounder Mike Kundick lose his first bout of the year in a 6-2 decision to Chet Stockdill. Winning for the Bulldogs were Ben Campbell at 112, Dwight Algoe at 133, Bob Shaffer at 138, Bob Gourley at 145, Rod Miller at 154 and Bill Dinger at 180. Frank Magagnotti wrestled to a draw at 127. ... The Redbank Valley Bulldogs beat Union at home, 59-51, last Friday before Tuesday’s 88-79 overtime loss to Clarion. The Bulldogs’ split gave them a 9-5 league mark. Clarion avenged a 74-73 loss to the Bulldogs earlier in the season. Al Bright, despite fouling out, finished with 22 points and raised his career points total to 943. He also had 16 rebounds. Bill Berg finished with 20 points and 10 assists. Randy Raybuck had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Bob Naovsky led the Bobcats with 28 points. Bright scored 20 points with 12 rebounds in the win over Union. ... State archery hunters had their third-best year on record this past season, harvesting 2,998 deer. The record harvest was 1967-68 at 3,251 deer. Forest County led the state with 216 deer tagged.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 14, 1951
In front of a capacity crowd, the powerful Clarion-Limestone Lions hosted Redbank Valley at beat the visiting Bulldogs, 69-36, last night. Bill Fleming led the Lions with 19 points. Tom Craig led the Bulldogs with 12 points with Lawrence Etzel scoring 10 points. Trueman Mills also reached double figures for the Lions with 17 points. ... An organizational meeting will be held this Friday night at First National Bank regarding the completion of setting up a local Little League in New Bethlehem. The deadline for registering with the national headquarters in Williamsport is March 1, so the process must be finished swiftly. The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post has already agreed to sponsor one of the four planned teams and underwrite the early expenses of the league until the organization is completed. Much of the groundwork has been done by VFW representatives. No other sponsors have been announced officially. ... Tangling with an experienced Oil City squad, the Rebank Valley wrestlers went down in defeat, 44-6, last Thursday night in Oil City. The Bulldogs lost six of the 11 bouts by falls. Redbank Valley’s John Smith and and Bob Lucas won decisions at 112 and 165 pounds respectively.