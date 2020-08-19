TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 18, 2010
While the thermometer has shown little indication that the long, hot summer is nearly over, it’s time for the fall sports season to disregard the rising mercury and open practice sessions for the upcoming season. Monday was the first official day of practices to be held with football, soccer, volleyball, golf and cross country teams from Redbank Valley and Union joining their brethren from across the state in preparing for the upcoming season. … The Bulldogs football team, 3-7 last year, has a new coach as Frank Fabian took over for the departed Brandon Rapp. Fabian is a former Bulldogs assistant from 2002-08. The Union Knights football team, coming off a 2-7 season, has Al Pryor back for his second season in his second stint.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug 23, 1995
A solid performance for Redbank Valley as the Bulldogs hosted a three-way football scrimmage with Ford City and Homer-Center last Saturday. In the first of two weeks of exhibitions, the Bulldogs displayed an ability to move the football on the ground and through the air as the coaching staff continued their search for a quarterback with three candidates sharing time during the tri-scrimmage. With each team getting 40 offensive snaps, the Bulldogs split signal-calling chores between Craig McElroy, Joe Parsons and R.J. Dick. This Saturday, the Bulldogs head to Brookville for their final scrimmage at 10 a.m. … With a young and inexperienced team, maybe two preseason games aren’t enough for the Union Knights as they prepare for the regular season. Venturing into Karns City for its first exhibition, the Knights put the ball into the end zone once and was scored on once as they start to put the pieces together for the upcoming season. The Knights scrimmage at Clarion Friday.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 19, 1970
The football season got under way at Redbank Valley High School on Tuesday when 72 boys reported for the first practice session of the season. The opening practice went from 5 to 9 p.m. and that will be followed for the next two weeks as the team prepare for its opening game at Rimersburg against Union. A goal post has been erected on the practice field and lines will be painted to simulate actual field conditions. The players have all new or reconditioned equipment this year and one large piece of new equipment has been added. The program was introduced to the Tack-L-Matic, a large machine designed to sharpen linemen and defensive players in their blocking and tackling assignments. Fans who attend the practice will be able to see it in action. From Sports Editor Ben Shindledecker’s “Scoreboard” column: The Redbank Valley grid fan will be surprised at the innovations this season at the field with the new bleachers on the visitors’ side and the new track. The bleachers were just completed and are exceptionally nice in appearance and will be a real asset to the football season. The track will give the fans better footing in coming and going to the bleachers. The baseball backstop is to be moved to a new location and the field will continue to be one of the finest in the conference. … The popular column by coach Bob Hepler will return once again as a regular feature during the season. … In case you may have forgotten, a brand-new conference schedule will go into effect this season with all kinds of changes. Redbank Valley opens with Union this year, quite a change from the traditional season-ending meeting with the rival. Keystone, usually opening with Union, will be traveling to Moniteau, which has been the opener for Redbank Valley for some time. In other changes, Clarion hosts East Brady, Brockway is at Brookville and Karns City visits A-C Valley in Foxburg.