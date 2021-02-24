TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 23, 2011
Losing the first five weight classes to fall behind by 21 points, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs narrowed the gap to nine point before losing a 40-21 decision to Brookville in their final wrestling meet of the regular season last Thursday. The Bulldogs, who finished 7-4, compete in the District 9 Class 2A Tournament this weekend at Clarion University. ... The Union Damsels lost to Cranberry in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Championship game last Saturday at Clarion High School, 41-33. Their 16-game winning streak ended, the Damsels take a 20-3 record into the playoffs. Mariah Winchester led Union with 12 points and nine rebounds. Tina Lipps scored five points with 17 rebounds. ... In the KSAC boys’ championship game, unbeaten Venango Catholic dealt Union a 65-61 decision also last Saturday at Clarion High School. Brady Pollock scored 27 points for the Knights, who dropped to 17-6. Maxx Rynd led VC with 18 points.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 28, 1996
For the first time in seven seasons, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs failed to crown an individual champion at the District 9 Class AA Wrestling Tournament. Last Saturday at Clarion University, the Bulldogs finished third behind Brookville and Ridgway. They had two runner-ups, three third-place finishes and one fourth-place finisher. Advancing to regionals this weekend in Clarion are the top two finishers at each weight class. Ryan Gould and Jesse Shirey were runners-up and advance. Matt Boozer, Anthony Adams and Lenny McNeal finished third while Erik Rupp was fourth. ... Held without a field goal for almost all of the third quarter, the Union Damsels skidded to a 55-44 loss to DuBois Central Catholic last Thursday at Brookville Area High School. Sheana Mosch led DCC with 24 points while Dawn Crissman scored 18 points to lead the Damsels, who finished the season 21-4.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 24, 1971
A 36-17 win was registered by the Redbank Valley wrestlers against Brockway last Thursday. They’ll finish the dual season at DuBois looking to improve on their 10-3 record. Ben Campbell, Mike Kundick, Dwight Algoe, Bob Shaffer, Bob Gourley, Rod Miller, Bill Dinger and Wendall Stahlman won for the Bulldogs. ... The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team closed its regular season with a 71-50 win over Moniteau after dropping an 85-71 decision to Clarion-Limestone last Friday. The final record of 15-7 is the best in program history. Seven players ended their court careers as seniors against Moniteau — Al Bright, Randy Raybuck, Alan Karns, Marty Henry, Randy Barlett, Bill Bergman and Mike Krouse. In the loss to Clarion-Limestone, Bright scored his 1,000th career point in his three years of varsity action. He finished with 15 points while Randy Raybuck, Bill Bergman and Randy Barlett scored 14, 11 and 10 points respectively.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 28, 1951
East Brady defeated a stubborn Union Joint quintet, 43-38, last Friday night in Rimersburg to win the Clarion County Class B Championship and advance to the District 9 playoffs. The Bulldogs, perennial Clarion County champions, meet Sykesville, the Jefferson County champions, next Tuesday at Brookville starting at 8 p.m. Clarion-Limestone finished one game behind Brady by defeating arch-rival Clarion, 65-50. Trueman Mills scored 18 points for the Lions. ... An important Little League meeting will be held tonight in New Bethlehem at the First National Bank community rooms. A group of Reynoldsville men who have first-hand experience in the operation of a Little League will attend the meeting and relate some of the methods they found helpful in organizing a league. The New Bethlehem League already sent in its application and small entry fee to national headquarters in Williamsport. ... Ronald Adams, Leonard Snyder, Bob Lucas and Stanley Bowser lost their first bouts at the District 6-9 Wrestling Tournament held last Friday and Saturday in Lock Haven. Eugene Kundick was eliminated by a training injury. More than 3,000 fans jammed into the field house for the final session and Clearfield’s powerful squad won the team title with 45 points, four better than runner-up Bellefonte.