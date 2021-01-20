TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 19, 2011
A comfortable halftime lead melted away in the third quarter, but the Union Knights regained control in the final quarter and pulled away from Redbank Valley for a 61-42 win last Friday. The Knights were up 39-24 at halftime before the Bulldogs rallied to within 43-38 going into the fourth, but the Knights dominated the finish, closing on a 16-2 run. Brody Pollock led Union (7-3) with 21 points while Brandon Bain led the Bulldogs (1-7) with 21 points. ... Taking 12 of 14 bouts, the Redbank Valley wrestlers routed Curwensville, 59-12. The Bulldogs got wins on the mat from Garrett Hildebrand (major), Ty Haines (tech fall), Evan Shirey (major), Aaron Hook (major), Brandon Bailey (major), Cole Shirey (pin), Corey Cyphert (pin), Braden Bowser (major), Mitch Blose (pin), Willie Gruver (major) and Nick Schrecengost (pin). ... The Union Damsels dumped Redbank Valley, 69-42. Tina Lipps scored 21 points while Maria Winchester and Sierra Smith scored 15 and 14 points respectively to lead Union. Jessica Gruver led the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 17, 1996
In a fiercely contested defensive confrontation, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs dealt Union its first loss of the season in a 39-34 overtime win. Mandy Edmonds and Heather Copenhaver scored 13 and 11 points respectively to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Jamie Johnson led Union with 12 points. ... The Union Knights edged Redbank Valley, 63-60, as Brad Gathers led the Knights with 24 points. Seth Rupp scored 22 points for the Bulldogs. ... Winning 10 of 13 bouts, the Redbank Valley wrestlers routed Kane, 54-18. Matt Boozer (pin), Anthony Adams (pin), Justin Bish (pin), Lenny McNeal (pin), Ryan Gould (pin), Erik Rupp (decision), Todd Dinger (pin) and Jesse Shirey (decision) won on the mat. Last week, the Bulldogs beat Clarion, 45-21.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 20, 1971
Improving to 6-1, the Redbank Valley wrestlers beat visiting Clarion, 29-12. The Bulldogs won nine of 12 bouts, with Ben Campbell and Mike Kundick keeping their records perfect for the season. Kundick had the team’s lone pin at 120-pound bout. ... Two straight league losses were handed to the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team, 53-52 to A-C Valley, and 69-62 setback to clarion-Limestone. The losses dropped the Bulldogs to 5-3 in the Clarion County League. In the loss to A-C Valley, Randy Raybuck led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Bill Bergman added 12 points. In the loss to C-L, Marty Henry scored 15 points while Randy Barlett and Raybuck each scored 13 points. ... Area wrestling fans will get a break this year in that the Central Northwestern Regional Wrestling Tournament of the PIAA will be held at the Clarion State College gymnasium on March 13. The tournament includes wrestlers from districts 5, 6, 9 and 10. For years, regionals were held at the Jaffa Mosque, but seating problems, crowd control and vandalism caused the PIAA to look for another location.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 17, 1951
Clearfield High School’s powerful junior varsity wrestling team defeated Redbank Valley’s grapplers 47-2 in the first-ever match in school history last Tuesday night in Clearfield. Head coach Jesse Caldwell was well pleased with his team’s performance against such strong competition. The lone team points scored by the Bulldogs was a 7-7 draw at 145 pounds as Eugene Kundick tied Clearfield’s Berry. Other Bulldogs in the first-ever match had Larry Smith at 95 pounds, Bob Johnson at 103, John Smith at 12, Fred Doverspike at 120, Jerry Doverspike at 127, Ron Cochran at 133, Leonard Snyder at 138, Ron Adams at 154, Dave Lower at 165. The Bulldogs had no wrestler in the heavyweight (189 pounds) match and forfeited. Next up for the Bulldogs is a match with the DuBois JV squad in DuBois on Feb. 2. ... A rapidly improving Redbank Valley basketball team put up a hard battle before being overcome by Horton Township, 49-26, last Thursday in Brockport. For the first time this year, the Bulldogs defense held an opponent under 70 points. Coach Howard Jones never got to the game as he was fouled by a truck. His car was badly wrecked and the coach spent the rest of the evening getting himself and the car back home. Neither Jones nor the several players riding with him were injured. Tom Craig led the Bulldogs with eight points. Lawrence Etzel finished with six points.