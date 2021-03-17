TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 16, 2011
The Union Damsels were eliminated from the postseason with a first-round state playoff loss in Class A, falling short against Homer-Center, 52-47, at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. Mariah Winchester led the Damsels (22-5) with 19 points while Tina Lipps scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. … The Union Knights also lost their state-opener in Class A in a 62-50 loss to Northern Cambria. It was the Colts’ first state playoff win since 1965 while Union’s season ended at 20-8. Brody Pollock led the Knights with 19 points. … District 9 failed to crown a champion at this year’s PIAA Wrestling Championships in Hershey. Brockway’s Joel Yahner and Brookville Jacob Shields each finished fourth for the highest finishers in Class 2A.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 20, 1996
With seven starters among 13 returning lettermen, an optimistic Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team begins its second year of varsity competition since the program’s re-start. The Bulldogs were 7-9 last year and return key players like pitcher Matt Moore (5-1, 3.82 ERA), Justin Minich (2 home runs, 3 saves), Brady Carrier (.392 average), Seth Rupp (.385) and Alan Clouse (.378). Dave London is the Bulldogs’ head coach. He’ll be assisted by Larry Shumaker, Keith Bozyk, Craig Baugh and Steve Smith. The Bulldogs open March 25 at Shannock Valley. … Four Redbank Valley wrestlers qualified for the Junior Wrestling State Championships after last weekend’s Area 5 finals in Clearfield. Keth Pavlekovsky and Greg Nolf won titles while Matt Brinker and Jason Barnett finished second. The state tournament is this weekend in Johnstown. … Six Redbank Valley and Union basketball players earned postseason honors in the annual Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s All-Star announcement. For the girls, Union’s Dawn Crissman and Redbank Valley’s Mandy Edmonds were First Team picks while Union’s Kristy Johnson and Redbank Valley’s Heather Copenhaver were named to the Second Team. C-L’s Jill Fetzer was the MVP. Two boys were Honorable Mention selections with Redbank Valley’s Seth Rupp and Union’s Brad Gathers. Keystone’s Nick Corcetti was the MVP.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 17, 1971
The Clarion-Limestone Lions were eliminated from the postseason with a 84-67 loss to Cameron County in the District 9 Class B Championship game at Clarion State College last Friday night. Cameron County advances to the PIAA playoffs against District 10 champion Mercer. The Lions, who finished the year 20-4, were led by Bob Larson’s 18 points while Randy Leadbetter and Rick Simpson scored 15 and 10 points respectively. Bill Leonard led Cameron with 27 points. In Friday’s first game at CSC, A-C Valley beat Port Allegany, 49-38, for the Class C title. … Duane Fossler of DuBois and Ron Selfridge of Clearfield were the only wrestlers from District 9 to survive the regional meet held at Clarion State Teachers College last Saturday. Fossler won the 145-pound title while Selfridge claimed the crown at 133. Both advance to the PIAA finals at Penn State University this weekend. WPSX-TV will televise both the afternoon and evening sessions.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 21, 1951
Final organizational plans of the New Bethlehem Little League were completed last Thursday when the selection of team managers and the signing of a fourth sponsor were officially completed. Three local trucking firms, HM Skinner & Sons, Marsh Trucking Company and WI Womeldorf & Sons joined the fourth team. Team managers are Ken Woodall for VFW, Elmer Skinner for the Lions Club, Howard Jones for the Truckers and Calvin “Kippy” Bright for the Merchants. League committees reported last Wednesday and Paul Q. Silvertsen, the league treasurer, reported that about $925 has been collected so far. Of that total, $800 was contributed by team sponsors while the rest was contributed by other firms and individuals. … Making the most of their opportunities at the free throw line, the Clarion County Class C All-Stars nosed out the Class B All-Stars at the annual game played at the Clarion State Teachers College gymnasium. Union’s Dick Radaker led the Class B Stars with 17 points. Paul Fink led the Class C Stars with 14 points. Dick Helmintoller of the county champion St. Petersburg Saints coached the Class C Stars while Harry Kiser of East Brady coached the Class B team. … Slippery Rock beat Sykesville, 51-43, for the District 9 Class B title last Thursday night in Brookville. Ed Sloff led Sykesville with 16 points. Beatty lead Slippery rock with 21 points. … From H.E. Phillips’ The Scorekeeper column: It takes a lot of money to get a Little League started. To prove that statement, here is a list of the equipment so far: 1. 48 uniforms with caps and socks, 2. Four dozen bats, 3. Four dozen Little League balls, 4. Special home plate and pitcher’s rubber, 5. Three bases, 6. Two catcher’s masks, 7. Two chest protectors, 8. Two catcher’s mitts, 9. Two sets of leg guards, 10. Four batting helmets. All of this is first-quality material and all is approved by Little League headquarters. The money paid by team sponsors should cover the cost of this equipment.