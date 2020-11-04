TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 3, 2010
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs cemented a berth in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs with a 41-6 win over Keystone last Friday night in a KSAC-Small School Division matchup. Head coach Frank Fabian’s squad improved to 5-4 as it heads into its regular-season finale against Brookville this week. Caleb Delp scored three touchdowns and Keaton Delp added two to lead the Bulldogs. Caleb scored on runs of 3, 1 and 1 yards while Keaton caught two TD passes from Brandon Bain covering 19 and 40 yards. Bain completed 7 of 12 passes for 176 yards, his third TD pass going to Ryan Rupp to put the Bulldogs up 41-0 by halftime. … The Union Knights beat A-C Valley, 28-6. Taylor Smith threw a 5-yard TD pass to Trent Corle and scored on runs of 33 and 29 yards. Corle added a TD run from two yards out in the fourth quarter to make it 28-0. Smith ran for 133 yards on 15 carries while Mikey Harris needed just two carries to gain 102 yards.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 1, 1995
From a winless first season in 1992 to a District 9 title, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team continued its unbeaten run in its fourth season with a 3-1 win over Brockway in the Class 2A Championship game at DuBois’ E.J. Mansell Stadium last Wednesday. Now 20-0-1, the Bulldogs move on to the state playoffs. Nathan Zipf scored in the first quarter while Damian Semmler scored twice in the second quarter as the Bulldogs topped the Rovers. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team clashes with Brookville for the second straight year for the D9 Class 2A title Saturday afternoon in Punxsutawney. It’s the third title game matchup between the Route 28 rivals. The Raiders beat the Bulldogs 14-0 last year while Redbank Valley topped the Raiders 34-8 in 1992. The Bulldogs are 9-0 while the Raiders, who lost last week to Punxsutawney, but got a finals berth because Clearfield beat Curwensville, are 7-3.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 4, 1970
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs were handed their sixth loss of the 1970 season last Friday night, dropping a 32-8 decision to the visiting Keystone Panthers in the Bulldogs’ final home game of the season. The Bulldogs and Panthers were tied at 8-8 at halftime before Keystone scored 24 unanswered points in the second half. The entire game was played under steady rain and a muddy playing surface that turned the players into mud balls before the game was very old. A surprising number of fans turned out for the contest. The Bulldogs grabbed an 8-0 lead on Randy Barlett’s 50-yard TD pass to Lon Gracey with Hardy Hartzell scoring on the two-point conversion. … The final competition in the Punt, Pass and Kick contest was held last Friday night prior to the Bulldogs’ game against Keystone and trophies were awarded to the top three boys in each age bracket. The winners were Mark Bowser (8-year-old), Dan Blose (9-year-old), Ben Kundick (10-year-old), Jackie Levier (11-year-old), Barry Schreckengost (12-year-old) and Larry Karns (13-year-old).
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 7, 1945
Sportsmen who hunted and fished in Clarion County and dog owners of the county paid $12,271.25 into the state treasury in 1944. The figures are disclosed in the audit of the account of County Treasurer Mervin O. McKinley, as certified to the Dept. of Revenue by Auditor General G. Harold Wagner. The 1,755 hunting licenses issued brought in $4,804 of which $190.50 represents compensation, leaving a balance for the Commonwealth of $4,613.30. The 986 fishing licenses issued, including 31 issued free to members of the armed forces, account for $1445.25. The $6,212.50 dog owners paid in license fees includes $225 in fines imposed and collected.