TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 11, 2011
Both Redbank Valley and Union girls’ track and field teams were swept in KSAC tri-meets. The Lady Bulldogs lost to A-C Valley (78-71) and Karns City (117-33). The Damsels fell to C-L (126-24) and North Clarion. … The Redbank Valley boys also dropped decisions to A-C Valley and Keystone. Nate Crawford (shot put), Luke Hinderliter (triple jump) and Tim Holibaugh (pole vault) were overall winners for the Bulldogs. … The Union Knights baseball team scored two runs in the sixth inning for a 9-8 win over Karns City. Taylor Smith led the Knights with three hits and three runs scored as they improved to 4-4. Smith and Trent Corle hit doubles. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team lost 7-6 to Venango Catholic. Tyler Vasbinder had three hits with a double and home run while Zach Henry finished with two hits. Brandon Bain added a double.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 15, 1996
Looking at a five-run deficit, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team let fire with a 15-run cannonade in the final two innings to blast out an 18-8 win over the Shannock Valley Spartans last Wednesday at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. Leading the 13-hit Bulldogs attack, Brady Carrier had three hits and scored four runs as the Bulldogs improved to 11-5. Seth Rupp, Tom Westover and Justin Minich each had two hits with Westover hitting a home run. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs track and field team ran past Clarion, 94-47, as Jen Crawford and Heather Crawford were triple winners. The two teamed up with Lauren Farley and Alicia Smith to win the 4x100-meter relay (54.3) while Copenhaver won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and 200 dash (28.4). Crawford won the 100 hurdles (17.4) and 100 dash (13.8). … Mike Meals was a triple winner for the Union Knights in a 116-34 loss to Karns City. He won the long jump, triple jump and high jumps while Matt Nulph won the pole vault. … Brookville captured the combined team title award at last week’s Redbank Valley Track and Field Invitational. Redbank Valley took third. The Lady Bulldogs got a win from Maggie Horne in the 400 dash (1:04.1) while Union’s Mike Meals won the triple jump (42 feet, 3 inches). … No-hitters were a common occurrence of late in the Southern Clarion County Little League of late. Two no-hitters were thrown on May 4 as Matt Bliss pitched Archway to a 4-0 victory with 15 strikeouts and four walks, and Brian Reed allowed no hits in a 7-4 Integra Bank win. Five days later, Reed combined with Mitch Carnahan for another no-hitter as Integra rolled to a 10-1 win over the East Brady Braves.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 12, 1971
Some major changes are being contemplated for the Little Ten Football Conference with the beginning of the 1972 season. Conference officials met recently to lay out preliminary plans for a proposed 12-team conference. A second meeting in August will finalize details, but slated to join the conference next year are Shannock Valley and Clarion-Limestone. The new 12-team setup would include two divisions of six teams each with a nine-game setup. Whether a playoff will be held between winners of the two divisions has not been decided. … The Redbank Valley golfers wound up their regular season with a 17-1 record, the top team in the Clarion County League with its only loss coming to Karns City. The Bulldogs send three golfers to the county tournament Wednesday — Bob Shaffer, Bill Bergman and Jeff Calhoun — at Foxburg Country Club. … The Redbank Valley track and field team stands at 10-3 in dual meets going into this week’s finale at home with Clarion-Limestone. Saturday, the Bulldogs head to the District 9 Championships at Clarion State College. … Chuck Daly, former Punxsutawney High basketball coach who moved to college circles several years ago, has made another move. The Kane native left Punxsutawney for an assistant job at Duke before replacing Bob Cousy as head coach at Boston College. Now, he’s moving on to the University of Pennsylvania where he signed a three-year contract.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 16, 1951
Chunky “Lefty” Smith faced only 24 batters as he pitched Union Joint to a 2-0 victory over Redbank Valley to win the championship of the Clarion County League’s Southern Division section here last Thursday. Smith hurled no-hit ball for six innings before Ronald Adams led off the last inning with a hard single past third base for the only Bulldogs hit. Smith struck out six Bulldogs, gave one walk and committed a wild pitch in turning in a near-record performance. The Rams had trouble finding the ball too and collected three hits off Bulldogs starter Bob Lucas. In the last three innings, Pete Hodgson hurled hitless ball. Jim Croyle singled in a run and the second came in on an outfield error in the first inning for the game’s lone runs. … Horace A. Hubbard was elected president of the Little League of New Bethlehem last Friday night. He replaces Howard Shaffer who resigned from the post two weeks ago in order to take part in the local American Legion program. He will continue to be an active member of the Little League. This Friday night, the actual “player auction” will be held in the Armory in the Markel building. At this meeting, the team representatives will bargain for players. The “auction” this year will be a more informal meeting than in future seasons. There may be some trading between teams after the season starts in order to correct any overbalance in player material. No details of the auction will be made public.