TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 12, 2010
Both the Redbank Valley and Union baseball teams were victorious recently. Redbank Valley beat Venango Catholic, 16-1, in four innings as the Bulldogs scored 14 runs in the bottom of the fourth to enact the 15-Run Rule. Kent Shick legged out an inside-the-park homer and singled three times for a four-hit effort. Union beat West Forest, 8-1, as Ron Cary and Taylor Smith combined for a five-hitter on the mound. Cary had three hits, including a triple. Trent Corle and Brody Shick each singled twice. … The New Bethlehem junior league baseball team beat Indiana, 10-5, at the Hawthorn VFW Field last Wednesday. Ian Wilson had two hits with a double and four runs batted in. Jake Dougherty, Kyle Shreckengost, Andrew Reddinger, Mitch Blose and Korbin Hornberger each hit singles. Dougherty threw the final four innings of one-hit relief to get the win.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 10, 1995
The Redbank Valley and Union track and field teams split their dual meet last Tuesday, Union winning the boys’ matchup 82-67 and Redbank Valley taking the girls’ meet, 97-43. In the boys’ meet, Union took advantage of its edge in depth in the field events. Although Redbank won 10 of the 18 events. Union countered the Bulldogs firsts with an 11-4 advantage in seconds and a 9-5 edge in thirds to seize the victory. On the track, Redbank Valley won eight of the 11 events and outscored the Knights, 50-37, but couldn’t keep pace the Union strength in the field events. Cory Hooks was a three-time winner for Union and Mike Meals won two events as the Knights improved their KSAC to 3-4 and 4-4 overall. Hooks won the 110-meter hurdles, pole vault and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay. Meals won the triple jump and high jump. For Redbank Valley, Mike Shreckengost was a three-time winner while Hunter Huffman and Chad Bowser won twice. In the girls’ meet, the Lady Bulldogs won all 11 running events as they improved to 6-2. Heather Copenhaver was a triple winner for the Lady Bulldogs while Mandy Truitt, Julie Neiswonger, Jen Crawford, Megan Rupp and Alicia Smith were double winner.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 22, 1970
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team won its third straight dual meet of the year on its home field last Friday, handing Union a 112-38 defeat. Two school records were tied during the meet as Redbank Valley won 15 of the 18 events. The Bulldogs won all three relays, eight other track events and four of the field events, sweeping the javelin. Roger Young tied a school record set in 1964 by George Kespelher in the 100-yard dash when he clocked a time of 10.4 seconds. The other record tied was the high jump mark. Jerry Wolfgang went over the bar at 5 feet, 10 inches to tie Frank Sherman’s effort in 1969. Also on the track, Ernie Dinger won the 440 dash with a 56.3. Doug Seelbach won the 880 in 2:16.7 and Wolfgang won the 100-yard high hurdles in 17.3. The low hurdles were won by Tom Young in 22.5 seconds. Terry Swartzfager won the mile in 5:12.7. Dave Myers won his third two-mile run with his best time to date at 11:09.02. In the field, Gary Spizzirri won the shot put at 44 feet, 4 1/2 inches. Steve Rupp threw the javelin a winning 174 feet, 8 inches. Union’s Dean Greenawalt won the discus at 126 feet, 4 inches. In the jumps, Wolfgang won the high jump as mentioned while Terry Metz won the pole vault, clearing nine feet. Dick Craig of Union won the broad jump at 18 feet, 5 1/2 inches and triple jump at 39 feet, 8 inches.