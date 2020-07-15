TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 14, 2010
Lyndsey Jones tossed a three-hitter, leading the New Bethlehem Junior Little League Softball team to an 8-1 win over Clymer in District 7 tournament action last Wednesday. Jones struck out 11 with no walks as Morgan Toth connected for two hits. … The New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team kept its hopes alive in the Clarion County League playoffs with a 6-3 win over Clarion. Newbie needs to beat Clarion twice to win the league title. It rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh to get the win. Brandon Bain and Justin Radaker each had two hits with Bain and Kent Shick doubling. … The New Bethlehem 9-and-10-year-old baseball all-stars fell short against Indiana in a 9-7 loss in the District 7 playoffs. Indiana scored six runs in the first inning, but had to hold off a Newbie rally to get the win. Newbie managed just three hits, but scored five runs in the sixth inning only to come up short in its final at-bat.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 19, 1995
The New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars were knocked out of the District 7 Tournament with a 5-1 loss to KESS in Shelocta last Wednesday. Twice, Newbie left the bases loaded, wasting good scoring opportunities when the clutch hit was not forthcoming. The second bases-loaded chanced came in its final at-bat with one out, but it could push no runs across the plate. Matt Shealy and Toby Raybuck each doubled while Dustin Shaffer and Raybuck each pitched three innings. … After closing the regular season with an 18-2 record, the New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team reached the semifinals of the Clarion County League playoffs and won the opener of its best-of-three series against A-C Valley, 8-2. Nathan Rearick tossed a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and four walks to get the win on the mound. Rearick blasted a solo homer in the fourth inning while Brady Carrier singled twice and Craig McElroy doubled.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 15, 1970
The race for the 1970 New Bethlehem Little League championship tightened this week with the VFW entry pulling up to a first-place tie with the Merchants, erasing a lead held by the Merchants most of the season. The teams are tied with 12-5 marks and the big game was to be Thursday, the last scheduled game of the season. Because of the All-Star game on Thursday at Ford City, the contest was moved to Friday evening and the winner will be the league champion. The Merchants lost a pair this week, including a tied 2-1 game to the Vets on Tuesday to bring about the deadlock. The Pirates and Bankers will finish their season tonight. In action last Wednesday, the Bankers down the Merchants, 11-9. Mark Toth was the winning pitcher and Doug Shaffer was the losing pitcher. Bill Adams rapped two homers for the Bankers, one in the first inning and the other in the fifth. He also doubled and singled. Jeff Merwin doubled and Toth and Jack LeVier had three singles apiece. For the Merchants, Bob Grinder homered in the third inning while Kevin Ruby and Doug Shaffer each had three hits. Ruby tripled and doubled. … Grudge races and several protests highlight action at the Nu-Be Drag Strip Sunday afternoon. Absent from the competition with mechanical problems were consistent winners such as Sonny Crissman, Rick Carter and Fuzz McEwen. … From the “Sports Corner” column by Sports Editor Ben Shindledecker: The Pittsburgh Pirates will be unveiling their brand-new headquarters tomorrow evening when the first game will be played at Three Rivers Stadium against the Cincinnati Reds. Hollywood script writers could have scarcely come up with a better pairing since both teams will be going into the contest in first place in their division. Those who have had a chance to get a preview of the new stadium describe it as one of the nicest in the league.