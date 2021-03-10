TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 9, 2011
In a game that saw the Union Knights trail Elk County Catholic 11-9 at halftime, the perennial power Crusaders pulled away with a 51-39 win over Union in last Saturday’s District 9 Class 1A Championship game at Clarion University. The Knights, who fell to 20-7 as they head to the state playoffs in a Friday matchup with District 6 runner-up Northern Cambria, got 21 points from Brody Pollock. Mitch Haberberger scored 16 points for the 24-4 Crusaders. ... Despite trailing by 10 points in the second quarter, the Union Damsels nearly came back to win only to fall to Coudersport in the D9 Class 1A final, 47-45, also at Clarion University last Saturday. Mariah Winchester and Tina Lipps scored 12 and 11 points respectively for the Damsels. ... The Redbank Valley wrestlers came up empty at last weekend’s regional tournament in Sharon, failing to qualify anyone for states as Willie Gruver and Cole Shirey were each 2-2, Braden Bowser finished 1-2, and Garret Hildebrand and Ty Haines were both 0-2.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 13, 1996
Still hanging around late in the third period, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team were eliminated in its Class 2A state playoff opener against Carlynton with a 51-36 loss last Friday in Punxsutawney. Heather Copenhaver led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points. The loss ended the Lady Bulldogs’ season at 16-10. ... For only the second time in the past eight years, the Redbank Valley wrestlers failed to medal at the state tournament last weekend in Hershey. Jesse Shirey came up a win shy of medaling at 189 pounds while Ryan Gould went 0-2.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 10, 1971
The Redbank Valley wrestlers made an excellent showing in the District 9 Tournament over the weekend, getting three into the finals and two more in the consolation finals. As a team, the Bulldogs finished sixth. Finishing second were Mike Kundick at 120, Bob Shaffer at 138 and Bob Gourley at 145. Dwight Algoe was third at 133 while Rod Miller finished fourth at 154. ... Clarion-Limestone and A-C Valley won their first-round District 9 playoff games, the Lions a 65-60 win in Class B and the Falcons a 95-67 rout of Sheffield in Class C.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 14, 1951
East Brady won the Clarion County basketball championship with a 45-27 win over St. Petersburg, taking the best-of-three series in two game. Eleven Bulldogs found the scoring column with Lee Rettig leading the way with nine points. Brady beat St. Pete, 38-30, in the first game. The Bulldogs ended their season with an 18-5 record. ... The New Bethlehem Little League meets tonight to hear mainly reports on progress from its various committees. One of the most important items is whether the local Moose Lodge plans to sponsor a team. The league will be insured against its players being injured on the field, which runs about $25 per team.