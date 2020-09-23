TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 22, 2010
Brandon Bain was one of the few Redbank Valley football players not suffering from a letdown after last week’s win over Karns City as he led the Bulldogs to a 20-0 win over A-C Valley. Bain completed 11 of 17 passes for 164 yards while running for 53 yards on 12 carries while also connecting on two of three point-after kicks. Bain threw a 27-yard TD pass to Kyle Lee and 4-yarder to Keaton Delp while Caleb Delp added a 1-yard TD run. The Bulldogs improved to 2-0, sharing first place with Clarion in the KSAC’s Small School Division. … Union lost to Clarion, 26-8, as Trent Corle threw a 6-yard TD pass to Brody Pollock for the Knights’ lone score. … The Union Damsels volleyball team downed Redbank Valley in four sets last Thursday. Ashley McKinley led Union with 11 kills. Redbank Valley swept Union last Tuesday. Taylor McMillen chalked up seven kills for the Lady Bulldogs. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team finished third in DuBois Central Catholic’s Manfredo Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 3-4, beat Clarion 1-0 in the consolation final as Haley Nolf scored the game’s only goal.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 27, 1995
A pair of defensive plays in the end zone were the difference as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a 14-6 win over Brockway at home last Friday night. A breakup of a two-point conversion pass following the Brockway touchdown and the interception of the desperation pass in the final seconds by Seth Rupp were instrumental in the Bulldogs improving to 4-0. R.J. Dick threw a 6-yard TD pass to Alan Clouse in the second quarter and Rick Ortz scored on a 34-yard run in the fourth quarter to pad the Bulldogs’ lead to what wound up being the final score. Ortz ran for 101 yards on 14 carries. … Keystone blanked Union, 36-0, to drop the Knights to 0-4. … The Redbank Valley cross country teams hosted Clarion-Limestone and Moniteau at Bostonia Country Club. The girls won, 16-45 over C-L and 21-40 over Moniteau, as Carrie Patton, Cassie Patton, Becky Gourley and Alicia Smith finished second through fifth overall. The boys didn’t have enough runners to score as a team, but Matt Jeffers was sixth overall.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 23, 1970
An offense that failed consistently to come up with the big play and one lapse by the defense cost the Redbank Valley Bulldogs their home opener last Friday night in a 6-2 loss to the visiting Moniteau Warriors. The Bulldogs fell to 1-1 going into this week’s trip to A-C Valley while the Warriors improved to 2-0. Moniteau’s touchdown came in the first quarter while the Bulldogs’ lone points came on a safety. The Bulldogs outgained the Warriors, 193-115, but turned the ball over four times on interceptions. … In other games, the Union Knights fell to 0-2 with a 24-22 loss to Clarion.