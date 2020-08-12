TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 11, 2010
Smoke-belching machines were the featured performers as the truck and tractors displayed their towing prowess at the Clarion County Fair on the final night of this year’s event. Sanctioned through USA-EAST Sled Pulling and produced by Full Pull Productions, the truck and tractor pulls made their fifth appearance at the fair. Winners were Jimmy Williams (Limited Prostock/Super Farm), Crystal Zedreck (Modified Truck) and Bryan Whinnery (Diesel 4x4). … The final race of the season was held at the LL Raceway near New Bethlehem. Competing against 65 other motorbike riders, Nolan Cyphert won the feature race and combined with his two other amateur wins at the previous races, he was crowned as the fastest biker.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 16, 1995
Coming off successful seasons in 1994, Redbank Valley and Union got down to work on Monday to start the preseason football schedule. With Aug 14 mandated as the first legal practice date by the PIAA, gridders at the local schools hit sweltering practice fields as the state was steaming under the dual effects of high humidity and temperatures. Frequent breaks and plenty of water were the rule as coaching staffs strived to counteract the loss of body fluid caused by the conditions. Decisions by Union and Redbank Valley to take on athletic trainers couldn’t have looked any better than the work John Kaltenborn (Union) and Keith Bozyk (Redbank Valley) have been doing during the extreme heat encountered during the preseason drills. Also new for this season is the overtime rule. When the game is deadlocked after regulation, a coin toss will be conducted with the winner choosing whether to go on offense or defense first with the ball placed at the 10-yard line. Teams have one possession to score points before the other team goes. Turnovers end a possession. At Redbank Valley, Dave Moore enters his 17th season. The Bulldogs, the defending KSAC champions before finishing 7-2-1, scrimmage Homer-Center and Ford City at home this Saturday at 10 a.m. Union, 5-3-1 last year under Denny Stewart, visits Karns City for Saturday’s scrimmage also at 10 a.m.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 12, 1970
High school football fans will be seeing several rules changes going into effect this season. None are of the major variety, but 12 have been added to the list. The August edition of The Pa-athlete offers both a technical and simplified version of the changes. Knowledge of the changes by the fans should take some of the heat off the officials when they use one of the new rulings. Some notable changes: A catch is securing possession of a loose ball in flight by a player who is inbounds and after such player secures possession while in the air his first contact with the ground must be inbounds. … It is recommended the line-to-gain equipment be operated on the side opposite the press box throughout the game, if there is a press box. When there is none, the location will be specified by game management. … The New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars competed in the annual Indiana Rotary Tournament recently and lost both games, 17-1 to Indiana and 9-7 to Clymer. … From Sports Editor Ben Shindledecker’s “Scorekeeper” column: The grid game on the high school level is giving the kickers a boost. The crossbars on the goal posts may be widened from 18 feet and 6 inches to 23 feet and four inches this year. The new width will be mandatory next year.