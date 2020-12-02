TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 1, 2010
Pennsylvania’s annual deer season opened with a five-day antlered deer season in Wildlife Management Units 2C, 2D, 2E, 2G, 3C, 4B, 4D and 4E on Monday. It is followed immediately in those WMUs by seven days of concurrent antlered and antlerless deer hunting beginning Dec. 4 and continuing through Dec. 11. The rest of the state follows the two-week concurrent antlered and antlerless season Nov. 29-Dec. 11.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 2, 1970
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team opened the season with a 76-58 win over DuBois Central Catholic last Friday night. Nine Bulldogs hit the scoring column as they rallied from an early 8-0 deficit to start the game. Al Bright led the Bulldogs with 22 points while Bill Berg and Randy Barlett scored 14 and 13 points respectively. … The Redbank Valley wrestling team starts its season Friday at home against Marion Center. The Bulldogs have scrimmaged in the preseason with Reynolds, Greenville and Ridgway and a 14-match regular-season schedule awaits second-year head coach Ben Kundick’s team. Seven letterman return for the Bulldogs with Ben Campbell, Mike Kundick, Chip Magagnotti, Dwight Algoe, Bob Gourley, Red Miller and Bill Dinger. The Bulldogs were 9-5 last year. … A total of 88 hunters registered their bucks in the sixth annual three-day New Bethlehem Big Buck Contest for 1970. That total shows a sharp decrease from last year’s 120 total registered. The contest is sponsored by the New Bethlehem Area Chamber of Commerce