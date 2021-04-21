TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 20, 2011
Pitching prevailed in a quick first four innings, but the hitters took over in the final three frames and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs came up short in an 8-5 loss to Moniteau last Friday. Richele Miller hit a three-run homer and doubled in another run to account for four of the team’s five runs. Jill DiPippa and Katelyn Brothers each had two singles. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team lost 11-1 in five innings at home against Brockway last Friday. Houston Fairman, the Rovers pitcher, struck out 15. Caden Truitt tripled and Nathaniel Bowser singled twice for the Bulldogs, who fell to 0-3. … The Union baseball team posted a 9-7 win at Keystone last Thursday. Taylor Smith singled twice and Brody Shick tripled for the Knights. The Lions also lost 7-2 to Clarion-Limestone. Caden McGregor doubled twice for the Knights.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 24, 1996
Clutch two-out hitting propelled the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team to the biggest win in the program’s two-year re-start as the Bulldogs countered every rally by Brockway in a 12-7 win at Redbank Valley Municipal Park last Thursday. Nine of Redbank Valley’s runs came with two outs on clutch hits as the Bulldogs improved to 4-4. Tom Westover and Alan Clouse each had three hits in the 15-hit attack with Westover smacking a two-run homer into the trees in center field. The Bulldogs also beat Curwensville, 12-7, as Seth Rupp led a 17-hit attack with three hits. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs track and field team improved to 4-0 in conference meets after beating Clarion-Limestone, 72.5-68.5, last Wednesday. At the end, the Lady Bulldogs needed to win the 4x400-meter relay and at least first and third in the high jump to secure the win. Maggie Horne, Jen Kast, Megan Brosius and Shannon Kahle won the relay before Heather Copenhaver won the high jump and Lynnette Travis tied for second in the high jump. Jen Crawford and Copenhaver were triple winners for the Lady Bulldogs. … Union’s Mike Meals was a quadruple winner in last week’s track meet against Keystone, which beat the Knights, 84-65. Meals won the long jump (18 feet, 6 1/2 inches), triple jump (40 feet), high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and 4x100 relay (47.5) with teammates Ryan Kriebel, Adam Vogle and Tim Engrow. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs track and field team tied for third with C-L in the team standings at the A-C Valley Invitational, sharing the spot with 47 points, behind West Middlesex (69) and Laurel (48). The Lady Bulldogs won the 4x800 and 4x100 relays with a third in the 4x400 relay. Individually, Jen Crawford was second in the 100 hurdles and Mandy Truitt was third in the 800. Union’s Kristy Johnson was fourth in the triple jump as the Damsels were sixth. Clarion won the boys’ title. For the 14th-place Bulldogs, Matt Young was sixth in the discus and Josh Silvis was sixth in the javelin.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 21, 1971
The Redbank Valley golfers have won their first nine matches, adding four more to their record in action since last Thursday. They beat Punxsutawney twice, and downed Union and Moniteau in matches Thursday, Friday and Monday. Last Thursday, the Bulldogs hosted Punxsutawney and won, 13 1/2 to 1 1/2. Bob Shaffer shot a low round of 72 and won his No. 1 matchup to lead the Bulldogs. In a three-team meet at Bostonia against Union and Moniteau, the Bulldogs won 12-3 and 15-0 respectively. Shaffer shot a 74, Bill Bergman finished with a 74 as well with Jeff Calhoun (73), Dean Shaffer (87) and Al Karns (87) rounding out the lineup for the Bulldogs. … The New Bethlehem Little League opens this year as a six-team loop on May 10. Because of an increase in interest this year, league officials are considering a separate minor league schedule which would include all major league-aged players who didn’t make a team with 8-year-olds who register. … In a four-team double-elimination tournament last Wednesday, the Union High boys’ volleyball team won its eighth straight District 9 title. Union went unbeaten, downing Punxsutawney in the final. The other teams entered were Kane and Brookville. Next up for the team coached by John Harris is the PIAA tournament held on May 1 at Penn State University. … The Redbank Valley track and field team added to more wins to its record in recent action. Last Thursday, it beat Union 108-42 before Tuesday’s 91-59 win at home against Keystone. The highlight of the Keystone meet was Dave Myers’ record-smashing effort in the two-mile run, breaking his own mark with a time of 10:23.8, just over seven seconds faster than his previous best.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 25, 1951
Trailing 3-2 in the fifth inning, the Redbank Valley baseball team cashed in on two singles, a triple, two walks and an error for five runs for a 7-3 victory over Clarion-Limestone in Corsica yesterday. it was the first game for Redbank in the Clarion County League and the Bulldogs showed traces of rust from lack of practice. Both teams have had little chance to work out. Roger Allen and Pete Hodgson each had two hits, Allen ripping a triple and Hodgson hitting two three-baggers. Hodgson starred on the mound as well, tossing a two-hitter over 5 2/3 innings with two walks and five strikeouts. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Sligo here today before traveling to Rimersburg on Thursday to meet the powerful Rams of Union Joint. … The Little League of New Bethlehem swings into action Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. when the first meeting of perspective players will be held on the Redbank Valley athletic field. Players should need only bring gloves to the meeting and wear tennis or gym shoes if possible. Balls, bats and catching equipment will be supplied by the league. … From Sports Editor H.E. Phillips’ column “The Scorekeeper”: It is hard to believe that tryouts for the New Bethlehem Little League start just three days from now. More than 100 kids are expected to attend this first session. Those who have been unable to sign official entry blanks can come too. The applications will be available at the high school field. … The big question mark for the Bulldogs baseball team this year has been pitching. It looks like Wayne Moorhead will be the mainstay on the mound. The senior counts on control, a medium fast curve and a rather mild fastball. The well-controlled curve should cause plenty of trouble for the opposition. Bob Lucas, Tom Kovalenko, Larry Burdett, Glenn Bailey and Tim Bailey may be heard from this season and certainly next year. In first baseman Pete Hodgson and third sacker Daisy Adams, the Bulldogs have a couple of proven sluggers and Sam Wagner has been laying out some nice drives in practice. Slender Eugene Kundick doesn’t look much like the typical burly backstop, but is a first-rate catcher as he demonstrated last year for the Newbies.