TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 8, 2010
With 224 bears taken during the first-ever statewide five-day archery bear season and 2,815 bears taken during the restructured three-day bear season, which included a Saturday opener, Pennsylvania Game Commission preliminary harvest reports show that bear hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,039 bears in 53 counties. Other recent bear harvests include 3,512 in 2009, 3,460 in 2008, 2,362 in 2007 and 3,124 in 2016.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 6, 1995
Before the holidays end, work could begin on a new auxiliary gymnasium at Redbank Valley High School. The school board voted unanimously on Monday evening to accept low bids for the project, which will cost the district $1,544,054. The total of the four low bids actually is less than the estimate of nearly $1.6 million. ... Both Redbank Valley basketball teams reached the final of their own tip-off tournaments last weekend and finished second with losses. The boys fell to Oil City, 70-29, while the girls lost to Clarion-Limestone, 51-37. In first-round games, the girls beat Leechburg, 57-34 while the boys defeated Clarion-Limestone, 63-45. ... Dawn Crissman scored a combined 59 points in two wins as the Union Damsels won the Dayton Tip-Off Tournament. Crissman scored 30 points in a first-round 75-46 win over Jeannette and then 29 in a 69-50 win over Saltsburg in the final.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 9, 1970
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team split two games, dropping a 46-45 game to Shannock Valley on Tuesday after beating Marion Center, 77-55, last Friday. Randy Barlett and Marty Henry each scored 12 points in the loss to Shannock Valley. Against Marion Center, three players reached double figures in scoring with Al Bright’s 19 points leading the way. Randy Raybuck scored 15 points while Henry scored 10 points. ... The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers opened their season with a 29-19 win over Marion Center. In junior varsity, the Bulldogs beat Punxsutawney the same night, 28-21. Winners for the Bulldogs were Dan Shaffer (pin) at 103, Ben Campbell (7-2 decision) at 112, Frank Magagnotti (pin) at 120, Mike Kundick (15-0 decision) at 127, Dwight Algoe (10-4 decision) at 133, Bob Gourley (pin) at 145 and Rod Miller (6-3 decision) at 154. The Bulldogs wrestle at North Clarion Friday and host Warren on Dec. 23 for their final two pre-holiday matchups. ... The Redbank Valley Bulldogs put Gary Spizzirri on the Little Ten Conference All-Conference football team announced last week. Spizzirri was a defensive end selection. Brookville, the league champion, claimed five positions on both the offense and defense along with their coach Al Lefevre named the Coach of the Year.