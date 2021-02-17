TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 16, 2011
Another big game from Tina Lipps helped lead the Union Damsels, who extended their winning streak to 13 straight games in a 56-30 win over Moniteau last Saturday. Lipps scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Union improved to 17-2 overall and 13-1 in the KSAC. ... The Redbank Valley wrestlers downed Keystone, 58-13. The Bulldogs took advantage of eight Panthers forfeits while actually splitting the four contested bouts on the mat. Aaron Hook won by a pin and Cole Shirey earned a major decision for the Bulldogs. ... The Union Knights routed Karns City, 70-37, to improve to 14-5. Trent Corle and Brody Pollock each scored 14 points apiece. ... Allan Eaton scored 30 points to lead A-C Valley to a 62-52 win over the Redbank Valley Bulldogs. Brandon Bain led the Bulldogs with 24 points. ... For the second straight season, California University of Pa. senior offensive lineman Dan Jordan earned Don Hansen’s Football Gazette Third Team All-America honors. A 2007 Redbank Valley grad, the 6-foot-3 Jordan started all 12 games for California last fall.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 21, 1996
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs pulled away in the last three quarters for a 61-42 win over visiting Moniteau. Jen Duhnke and Mandy Edmonds scored 19 and 16 points respectively for the Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 13-9 overall. ... The Redbank Valley wrestlers lost a 36-21 decision to visiting Brookville, which won its 16th straight dual meet after starting the year 0-2. Winners for the Bulldogs were Matt Boozer (pin) at 106 pounds, Anthony Adams (decision) at 119, Erik Rupp (decision) at 145, Todd Dinger (pin) at 171 and Jesse Shirey (decision) at 189. ... Storming back from a 10-point deficit, the Union Damsels dealt Clarion-Limestone its first KSAC loss of the season in a 64-58 win. Megan Stewart led the Damsels with 20 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 17, 1971
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team added two more wins to their record in their last two outings. Last Friday, the Bulldogs handed visiting Karns City an 81-68 setback while Tuesday, the Bulldogs knocked off the second-place A-C Valley Falcons 75-61 to improve their Clarion County League mark to 11-5 with two games remaining. This Friday, the Bulldogs travel to Clarion-Limestone for a return matchup that saw the Lions win the first duel, 69-62. Against Karns City, Al Bright poured in 29 points while Marty Henry and Randy Raybuck scored 16 and 15 points respectively. Bright added 18 more points in the win over A-C Valley and upped his career points total to 995. Henry finished with 17 points. Randy Barlett and Raybuck scored 16 and 12 points apiece. ... The Redbank Valley wrestlers came up with a big 24-20 win over Brookville in a real battle on the mat. The 9-3 Bulldogs have two matches left, Thursday at home against Brockway and next Friday at DuBois. Winners for the Bulldogs were Ben Campbell (decision) at 112 pounds, Mike Kundick (pin) at 120, Bob Shaffer (decision) at 138, Bob Gourley (pin) at 145, Rod Miller (decision) at 154 and Rick Rupp (decision) at 165. Bill Dinger fought to a tie at 180.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 21, 1951
Another important step was taken toward the establishment of a Little League organization in New Bethlehem with the election of league officers and the appointment of advisors at a meeting held Friday night in the community rooms of the First National Bank. The officials are J. Howard Shaffer, president; Dr. J. Wallace Fraser, Vice President; Paul Q. Siversten, Treasurer; and Chester H. Byerly, Secretary. The advisers are Hower Jones, A.K. Grube, Tom T. Andrews Sr., and Joe Katis. Boys living within a 10-mile radius of New Bethlehem are eligible to play as long as they meet the age requirements. Players must be between 9 and 12 years old and must not reach their 13th birthday before Aug. 1, 1951. Players are expected to furnish their own cleated sneakers and fielder’s gloves. All other equipment will be supplied by the league and provisions will also be made to help boys who are unable to by shoes and gloves. ... Ending their first season with their best performance, the Redbank Valley wrestlers put up a stiff battle before losing to Johnsonburg, 32-16, last night in Johnsonburg. Bob Lucas and Stanley Bowser notched pins for the Bulldogs at 165 and 185 pounds. Leonard Snyder won a 14-5 decision at 138 and Larry Smith notched a 9-6 win at 103. This weekend in Lock Haven, Bowser, Lucas, Adams, Kundick, Snyder and Cochran will attend the District 6-9 Tournament. ... Towering Trueman Mills, with three games to play, has already broken all individual scoring records at Clarion-Limestone. Mills is averaging 14.3 points per game in 19 games. The Lions are 14-5.