TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 30, 2011
Six Redbank Valley wrestlers qualified for last weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships in Wilkes-Barre. Two Bulldogs won medals with top-eight finishes — Willie Gruver’s sixth in the 13-14-year-old division at 112 pounds and Tanner Altobelli’s eighth in the 11-12 division at 100 pounds. Also making the trip for Redbank Valley were Hudson Martz, Patrick Crawford, Kolbin Altobelli and Mark Struthers.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 3, 1996
Propelled by the four-event winning performance of Mike Shreckengost, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team squeezed out a 71-70 win over Cranberry in non-conference action to open the track and field season. Shreckengost won the 100-meter dash (12.75), 200 dash (24.75) and long jump (18 feet, 10 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:51). Matt Young and Ryan Gould were double winners. Gould was on the 4x400 with Shreckengost and won the 800 run (2:17.1) while Young won the shot put (35 feet, 1/4 inch) and discus (110 feet, 11 inches). ... The Lady Bulldogs track and field team its opener, 81-60. Heather Copenhaver, Mandy Truitt and Alicia Smith were double winners. A returning state runner-up in the high jump, Copenhaver cleared five feet to win while teaming up with Jen Crawford, Lauren Farley and Smith to win the 4x100 relay in 55.25 seconds. Truitt won the 800 run (2:44.1) and ran with Judy Long, Kim Ochs and Julie Neiswonger on the winning 4x800 relay (11:31). Smith also won the 200 dash (29.8). ... Last Saturday at the Franklin Relays, the Lady Bulldogs finished fifth out of 12 teams. In a combined time/height/distance format, the Lady Bulldogs won the high jump with a combined heighth of 14 feet, 2 inches with Copenhaver, Tammy Rankin and Lynette Travis.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 31, 1971
Ten players were named to the Clarion County All-Stars at a coaches banquet held at North Clarion High School last week. The all-stars were honored guests at the banquet along with the senior performers from the league teams. Al Bright of Redbank Valley, Ron Milanovich of Union, and Bob Larson and Rick Simpson of Clarion-Limestone, John Marron of A-C Valley, Mike Sardi and Bob Nanovsky of Clarion, Rob Reed of Keystone, Dave Banner of North Clarion and Lew Early of Karns City. Larson was the league MVP while Union’s Don Stemmerich earned Coach of the Year honors ... Three New Bethlehem area boys will be taking part in the Junior Olympic mat finals this weekend at DuBois. Mark Huffman won the Area 5 100-pound title in the 11-12 age bracket. Barry Schreckengost won the 85-pound title in the 13-14 age group and Randy Dinger won the 95-pound crown in the same age group. The three represent Area 5 in the state finals in DuBois starting Friday. ... Six schools participated in the Tug-of-War Tournament held at Union High School on March 25. The six schools included Elderton, East Forest, Kane, Keystone, Redbank Valey and Union. Keystone won the title with 31 points with Union finishing second with 21 points. Single championships went to Union’s Rick Hooks (lightweight), Keystone’s Dave Duffee (middleweight) and Keystone’s Steve Schwabenbauer (heavyweight). Doubles: Keystone’s Tom Ferringer and Wayne Meier in lightweight, Union’s Rick Conner and Dan Pagliari in middleweight and Kane’s Gary Bush and Bill Johnson in heavyweight. Union won the team (5-man lineup) in the lightweight division, Keystone middleweight and Keystone the heavyweight.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 4, 1951
Chester Byerly, secretary of the new New Bethlehem Little League organization, announced that the league has ordered an insurance policy which will cover Little League games and practices here. The cost of the policy is $100 for the four-team league, which is about $1 per player. ... Clarion State Teachers College sponsored by Clarion Sports Center, defeated the Franklin Elks 99-82 Saturday night to win the championship game of the Franklin Elks basketball tournament. The Golden Eagles’ Don Stemmerich was voted the tournament’s most valuable player after scoring 44 points in the final. Bob Kelly and John Wiberg scored 18 and 15 points respectively.