TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 9, 2010
Winning its third straight District 9 Class 2A title, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team edged Karns City 4-3 in eight innings at the Clarion-Limestone Sports Complex last Wednesday. The Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game, then won it in the bottom of the eighth when Dan Buzzard led off with a triple to right-center field, then dashed home from third on the play when the throw bounced away from the third baseman. Buzzard pitched the first six innings before Kent Shick threw the final two to pick up his second postseason win. Derek Sadowski got the no-decision for Karns City, allowing just three hits in 5 1/3 innings before the Bulldogs started their rally. … Then on Monday in their state-opening game against Bedford in Brockway, the Bulldogs won their first PIAA game with another extra-inning win, 7-6 in eight innings. This time, it was Brandon Bain singling in Buzzard with the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. Next up for the 18-2 Bulldogs is Central-Martinsburg in Indiana on Thursday. Shiloh Buchleitner and Bain each had three hits to lead the Bulldogs’ nine-hit attack. Shick and Buzzard each pitched four innings, with Buzzard going the final four innings to get the win.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 14, 1995
Rimersburg-Sligo girls’ softball league reports: Lantelme’s Sales beat First American Home Care, 8-6. Chrysta Meals led Lantelme’s with four hits including a triple. Tonya Mazzoni led American Home Care with four hits. Mary Jane Eaton hit a home run and singled twice. Integra Bank beat Lantelme’s, 8-7. Carrie Conaway and Nikki Hawk led Integra with three hits apiece. Meals, Beth Stewart and Bethany Wiseman led Lantelme’s with three hits each. The Sligo General Store edged First American Home Care, 12-10, as Jenna Bowser led Sligo with hits. Brenda Eaton led American Home Care with four hits. Mazzoni hit two home runs. … Southern Clarion County Little League report: Archway edged Integra Bank, 8-7. Matt Bliss led Archway with three hits. Bill Lineman, Matt Ochs and Vaughn Norbert topped Integra with two hits each. … New Bethlehem Little League baseball reports: The Merchants beat the Indians, 8-4, as Brent Wile singled twice for the Merchants and Keith Pavlekovsky singled twice for the Indians. The Bankers beat the Lions, 14-6. Tyson Truitt had four hits for the Bankers with a triple and double. Robert Blair and Andy Hopper each homered for the Lions.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 10, 1970
The summer recreation program of swimming instruction will be getting under way on Monday and sessions will be held until Aug. 7. A complete listing of session and swimmer assignments were released Tuesday by program director Pete White. Instructors for the program this year will be Betty Corbett and Pat Kiehl. Kiehl is the captain of the Clarion State College swimming team and is a state diving champion. Both are certified Red Cross instructions. All swimmers should wear their suits under their clothes to the pool to save time. All lessons will be given at the pool at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park. No parents will be permitted in the pool area during instruction. … From Ben Shindldecker’s “The Scorekeeper” column: The world of sports moves and lives by statistics. A new dimension of statistics were added to high school basketball this year. The 1970 PIAA basketball playoffs were marked by an inaugural program of statistics. This information is used annually by the Basketball Committee of the United States and Canada. Some 12 men kept a summery of the 27 contests during the state playoffs in Classes A, B and C. In this district, the statistician was New Bethlehem’s own Frank Palaggo. The stats included 23 different areas such as number of fouls by dribbler or guard, throw-in violations, missed free throws, ball returned to back court, traveling violations, average point spread between teams and other categories.