TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 2, 2011
Although coming up empty in individual championships, it wasn’t a wasted weekend for Redbank Valley’s wrestlers at the District 9 Class 2A Tournament at Clarion University as they qualified five for this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon. Ty Haines and Cole Shirey lost their finals bouts to finish second. Willie Gruver finished third, and Garret Hildebrand and Braden Bowser advanced with fourth-place finishes. The Bulldogs were fourth in the team standings behind Brookville, Ridgway and Port Allegany. ... After a 38-37 D9 Class 2A playoff win at home against Brockway in the quarterfinals, the fourth-seeded Lady Bulldogs were knocked out of the season with a 70-33 loss to top-seeded Cranberry, finishing the season at 11-13. Lindsey Neiswonger scored 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs. ... The Union Knights won their first-round playoff matchup with Clarion in a 67-55 win last Wednesday. The Fourth-seeded Knights got 25 points from Brody Pollock and 20 from Trent Corle. The Knights followed that up with a 49-46 win over Johnsonburg to land in the semifinals and secure a state playoff berth. Pollock poured in 24 points as the Knights improved to 19-6. ... Finishing the game with a 27-6 run to erase an 11-point deficit, the No. 2-seeded Union Damsels got by No. 10 seed Port Allegany, 47-37, in the quarterfinals. They’ll meet Elk County Catholic in the semifinals. Tina Lipps led Union with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Mariah Winchester had 14 points and 14 rebounds.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 6, 1996
For the eighth straight season, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs qualified at least one wrestler for the PIAA Championships in Hershey after a top-four finish at last Saturday’s Northwest Regional in Sharon. It’s the sixth time during that span that more than one punched his ticket as Ryan Gould finished third at 140 pounds and Jesse Shirey was fourth at 189. Gould opens at Hershey with Burrell’s Southwest Region champion Joel DesLauriers while Shirey faces unbeaten Northeast Region champion Ryan Welch of Bethlehem Liberty. ... More defensive intensity, a lesser amount of mental mistakes and a big scoring outburst by Mandy Edmonds were the key components as the Redbank Valley rallied past Kane for a 46-43 win in the District 9 Class 2A final last Friday at Brockway. Edmonds scored 25 points as the Lady Bulldogs won their third title in four years. In the semifinals, the Lady Bulldogs beat Curwensville, 36-25, as Jen Duhnke scored 13 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 2, 1971
Mike Kundick’s 13-2 win at 120 pounds was Redbank Valley’s lone win in last Friday’s regular-season finale 45-3 loss to a powerful DuBois squad. The loss finished the season at 10-4 for the Bulldogs who now prepare for this weekend’s District 9 Tournament in at Clarion State College. Kundick is the top seed at 120 while Bob Gourley and Rod Miller are No. 2 seeds at 145 and 154. Bill Dinger is a No. 4 seed at 180. ... Final Clarion County League basketball statistics showed that Clarion-Limestone’s Bob Larson scored a league-best 429 points as the Lions won the title. Mike Sardi was second with 404 points. ... According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, harvest cards received through Feb. 23 totaled 100,039 deer kills.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 7, 1951
The New Bethlehem Little League season is set to begin June 1 with an 18-game schedule set for the inaugural year. The third sponsor of a team was found and it’s a collection of eight firms which got together to back one team — Ross Drug Store, Dempsey & Andrews, Womeldorf Sterling Service, Stivers’, Culbertson Hardware, The Leader-Vindicator, Charles P. Leach Insurance and C.E. Andrews Lumber. The local Moose Lodge is also considering sponsoring a team and will make a decision soon. The procurement of a fourth sponsor is not considered a serious problem in the future organization. Many special rules are employed by Little League, one of the new ones this year requiring all batters to wear protective caps while at the plate. Those will be furnished by the league. ... Outscoring East Brady 16-8 in the first quarter, the Sykesville Leopards rode that slim margin to victory in a 37-33 win over the Clarion Countians in the first round of the District 9 Class B playoffs last night at Brookville. Ed Sloff led Sykesville with 15 points. Lee Rettig led East Brady with 11 points. In the first game of a best-of-three series with St. Petersburg, East Brady moved closer to winning the County’s all-class title with a 38-30 win. Rettig also led Brady with 11 points. St. Petersburg was the Class C champions in the county. St. Pete was knocked out of the D9 Class C playoffs with a 45-26 loss to Karns City after opening with a 40-28 win last Saturday against Sigel in the first round.