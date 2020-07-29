TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 28, 2010
Limited to a single base hit, it was an inoffensive end of the season for New Bethlehem Junior Little League softball team as it was eliminated from the District 7 playoffs in the losers’ bracket finals. Worthington sent Newbie home with a 12-1 loss in five innings on July 10. The lone Newbie hit came from Emma Kennemuth. … Some 450 kids participated in the annual Clarion County Youth Field Day held at Camp Coffman last weekend. There were 15 fun-filled events place of outdoor high adventure. Among them were game tasting, skeet shooting, crossbow shooting, tree stand safety, taxidermy, muzzleloading demonstrations and turkey hunting safety.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 2, 1995
Scoring six two-out runs to break a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth inning, Cranberry dealt the New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team an 8-2 loss in the deciding game of the Clarion County League playoffs. Cranberry pitcher Nick Shoup limited New Bethlehem to just one hit, a single by Bryan Ripple. The loss ended Newbie’s season at 22-5 while Cranberry takes a 19-9 record into the regional playoffs. … Pickup trucks joined the mix at the annual Clarion County Fair’s Demolition Derby last week. A low number of entries was the only negative factor at the second night of the derby.