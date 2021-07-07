TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 10, 1996
Marc Barrett tossed a no-hitter to lead Redbank Chevy-Geo to a 12-0 win over KESS in the second round of the District 7 Junior Little League playoffs. Barrett struck out 10 and faced just two batters over the minimum in the five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule. That lands Redbank Chevy-Gio in Wednesday’s winners’ bracket final. Redbank scored 10 runs in the second inning with Brandon Shick collecting two hits and driving in three runs in the second alone. He had three hits overall and drove in four runs. Barrett had two hits as well. … The New Bethlehem Senior Little League All-Stars edged Shannock Valley, 6-5, in District 7 All-Star baseball action at Redbank Valley Municipal Park last week. Brad Fenstermaker singled in the winning run to give the Newbies their only lead of the game. Mac Minich had three hits while Fenstermaker finished with two. … Marion Center knocked the New Bethlehem 11-and-12-year-old baseball all-stars out of the D7 playoffs with a 6-4 decision on Monday. Dom Bonanno, Chris Merwin and Tyson Shreckengost singled for the Newbies. … The New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team improved to 12-1 with its 12th straight win following a 6-5 and 27-4 sweep of Knox. Seth Rupp and Matt Ripple had three hits while Craig McElroy and R.J. Dick had two apiece. In the 6-5 win. Newbie scored 11 runs in the fourth inning in the 27-4 rout.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 7, 1971
The Bankers added two more wins to hold their three-game lead over the second-place Merchants in New Bethlehem Little League competition with the VFW holding on to third place. The features of play the past week were the consecutive one-hitters pitched by Merchants pitchers Grinder and Reed and the 46-1 win by the Bankers in which they batted around every inning and belted out 29 hits. The All-Star practices are under way and uniforms will be handed out Saturday. The league’s first all-star game is July 16 at home against Clymer. In the Bankers’ 46-1 win over the Dusters, the Bankers got home runs from Mark Toth and Jim Jacklin. Toth also singled five times while Jacklin had four singles. Doug Toth and Jeff Merwin doubled and singled twice. The Bankers are now 18-1, three games up on the 13-4 Merchants. … The main attraction on Sunday at the Nu-Be Drag Strip was the Miss Universe Pro Stock Circuit. Seven women drivers from Virginia and Maryland competed among themselves for first- and second-place money. In the final round, Bunny Burkett lined up against Carol Henson with Henson winning. … From Ben Shindledecker’s “Sports Corner” column: As school boards wrestle with the problems of rising costs and tax difficulties, under pressure from one side to spend more and from the other side to spend less, it is becoming apparent that there will be some belt-tightening in state high schools and sports and other extra-curricular activities are ticketed to be the first things on the list to be omitted as groups try to balance their budgets and keep from raising the millage. Many schools are already in the process of trimming some of the minor sports from the programs. Golf, tennis and cross country are some of the sports that are also being eliminated in an effort to cut costs. Also, some junior high and grade programs are being scrapped in some areas. In addition, some coaching positions are being abolished.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 11, 1951
The New Bethlehem Legion baseball team broke even in two games, beating Tidal on the road by a 7-4 score and losing at home to the Rimersburg All-Stars, 11-1, here Friday night. The Friday loss was the second time the All-Stars from Rimersburg, Sligo and East Brady have trounced the Legionnaires. Eugene Kundick belted a solo home run in the first inning against the All-Stars. In the win over Tidal, Kundick hit another home run to tie the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning. … It may sound silly to say that a golfer got a hole-in-one the hard way, but that’s what Jim Bruno did last Thursday on the No. 6 hole at Bostonia Country Club. Using an eight-iron on the 126-yard hole, Jim got off his usual good drive and the ball sailed straight into the cup where it wedged itself between the pin and the side of the cup. The usual hole-in-one is made when the ball rolls into the cup. In the rare instances when a ball goes into the cup on the fly, it often bounces out and does not count as a hole-in-one. Wide-eyed witnesses of the ace were Bill Seelbach, John Hodgson, Frank Ferguson, Clarence Boyer, John Calhoun, Andrew Kirschner and Merie Silvis. … The All-Star teams from New Bethlehem and Clarion will meet here Friday at 6:30 p.m. according to New Bethlehem officials. The game was originally scheduled for July 4 and the game was rained out after 1 1/2 innings with Clarion leading 6-4.