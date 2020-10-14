TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 13, 2010
Doing the best they could with what they have, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team hung tough in the first half but faltered after halftime in a 28-14 loss to St. Marys, which spoiled Homecoming last Friday night. Dutch running back Justin Quiggle blasted his way for 234 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns on runs of 10 and 46 yards. The Bulldogs’ touchdowns came in the first quarter on Caleb Delp’s 6-yard run and Brandon Bain’s 30-yard pass to Keaton Delp in the fourth quarter. Caleb Delp ran for 137 yards on 20 carries as the Bulldogs dropped to 3-3. … Moniteau blanked Union, 34-0, dropping the Knights to 1-5. … Karns City snapped the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team’s six-match winning streak with a 1-0 win. The Bulldogs are now 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the UAVSL. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs were shut out 5-0 by St. Marys to fall to 6-9. … Union’s volleyball team split two matches, beating Moniteau in four sets and losing in three to Cranberry. Redbank Valley dropped were swept by Clarion and lost to A-C Valley in four sets.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 18, 1995
The unbeaten Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team reeled off four straight first-half touchdowns en route to a 43-21 win over A-C Valley in Foxburg last Friday night. The now 7-0 Bulldogs gave up a game-opening kickoff return for a touchdown, but controlled things from there. Rick Ortz scored all three of his touchdowns before halftime on runs of 6, 56 and 3 yards. Seth Rupp’s 80-yard TD run got the Bulldogs on the board for the first time, and R.J. Dick threw TD passes to Mike Kundick and Erik Rupp covering 20 and 13 yards. Seth Rupp ran for 127 yards on just five carries while Ortz finished with 101 yards on 13 carries. Dick completed 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards with Kundick catching four passes for 54 yards. … Clarion-Limestone shut out Union, 40-0. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team improved to 14-0-1 with an 8-0 rout of Dayton. Matt Shirey scored three goals and Jon Snyder finished with two as the Bulldogs won their 13th straight game.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 14, 1970
Snapping a three-game losing streak, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs edged East Brady, 8-6, in less than ideal conditions. A steady rain frustrated both teams with the field turning into a small swamp and neither team was able to score until the closing moments of the game. Again, it was the strong Redbank Valley defense that turned the tide with three fumble recoveries and two interceptions, one setting up the Bulldogs touchdown that helped the Bulldogs improve to 2-3. Rick Rupp’s 14-yard run with 2:34 left in the game followed by Mike Kundick’s two-point pass to Lon Gracey made it 8-0. East Brady scored with 1:06 left, but the Bulldogs stopped Brady’s two-point try and secured the win.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 17, 1945
New Bethlehem’s clever football team defeated St. Joseph’s eleven of Oil City here last Friday afternoon, 32-0, making five touchdowns and two extra points. The St. Joe boys played gamely, but were outweighed and had to play without the benefit of Jack Kenniston, veteran halfback and punting expert who was kept out of the game by a leg injury sustained in practice. The Newbies play Washington Township here next Friday afternoon on the local field with a 3 p.m. kickoff. Washington has a good team and coach Stahlman’s boys are expecting a tough tussle. The attendance for the St. Joe’s game could have been a lot better. It costs moneyh to bring a team here from Oil City. The local boys are doing very well this season and deserve the support of many more people than attend the game. Hepler scored the first touchdown for the Newbies late in the first period after the team had marched 40 yards. Freeman made the extra point. Fred Kerr carried the ball over for the second touchdown in the second quarter after the Newbies blocked a punt. Bechtel added the point. A second blocked punt and a steady march accounted for the two tallies in the third quarter. Crawford scored two of the TDs and Willison added the other.