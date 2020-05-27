TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 26, 2010
Redbank Valley’s Kurtis Jones and Union’s Lepha Logue won titles at last Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships in Brookville. Jones won the discus with a throw of 153 feet, 9 inches while placing second in the shot put with a toss of 50 feet, 4 3/4 inches. He’ll head to states in both events. Logue won the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 1/2 inches while also finishing fifth in the high jump. Brookville won its first boys’ team title while Elk County Catholic won the girls’ title. Seven records were broken, all in girls’ events. Brookville freshman Lanae Newsome broke meet records in the 100- and 200-meter dashes while running a leg on the record-breaking 4x100 relay. She won the James Manners Award for outstanding girls’ performer while Brookville’s Vinnie Dougherty won the boys’ title after winning all three jumps. For the Redbank Valley Bulldogs, Shawn Neiswonger finished third in the high jump, losing in a jump-off for second place and a state berth. … The Valdosta State women’s softball team won its Super Regional title to earn a trip to the NCAA Division II Championships. Redbank Valley graduate Alyssa Shirey is the starting catcher for Valdosta and takes a .429 batting average with 20 home runs and 57 runs batted in to nationals.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 31, 1995
After finishing second at the district meet, Redbank Valley’s Heather Copenhaver turned in a runner-up finish again, this time at the PIAA Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg last weekend. Copenhaver cleared 5 feet, 2 inches for the second straight week and by clearing the height on her first attempt, secured the tiebreaker advantage against Reynolds’ Kristy Dickson. Copenhaver became the fourth girl in Redbank Valley history to medal twice at the state meet, joining Angie Shirey, Keli Schoeffel and Michelle Johnson with that honor. Copenhaver teamed up with Schoeffel and Johnston to place second in the 4x800-meter relay in 1993. Last year, Copenhaver, Bronwyn Nair, Megan Rupp and Shoeffel finished eighth in the 4x400 relay, but medals were not given out at that time after the top six finishes. … New Bethlehem Little League baseball: The A’s beat the Merchants, 5-3. Marc Barrett led the A’s with three hits while Brigit Hopper hit a home run. The Lions beat the Pirates, 8-5. Andy Hopper, Brandon Shick and Kevin Shick each had three hits for the Lions with Hopper slamming a homer. Tom’s Riverside beat the A’s, 9-3. Toby Raybuck, Chris Merwin and Mike Carrico led Tom’s with two-hits apiece.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 27, 1970
Districts 1, 3 and 7 dominated both Class A and B competition at the annual PIAA Track and Field Championships held at Penn State University last weekend. Among District 9 athletes, only Clarion’s Dave Kiser won a state title when he took the javelin title in Class B with a throw of 210 feet, 5 inches. His teammate Chris Space was third in the mile. Moniteau’s Dave Hall was third in the pole vault. For Redbank Valley, no medals came home, but Jerry Wolfgang was sixth with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches — editor’s note: apparently a sixth-place finish did not garner a medal then. Roger Young was third in his heat in the 100-yard dash while the Bulldogs’ three relays failed to qualify for the final round. … The New Bethlehem Little League season began last week with the Merchants beating the Pirates, 10-1, in the season opener last Thursday. Tim Magness struck out 14 and gave up three hits for the Merchants. Friday, the Bankers beat VFW, 7-2.