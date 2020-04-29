TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 28, 2010
After coming back to tied the game, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs surrendered a pair of runs in the as visiting Clarion-Limestone rallied for a 4-2 win. Both starting pitchers threw complete games, Eric Hesdon for the Lions and Dan Buzzard for the Bulldogs. Buzzard struck out eight and walked three while giving up seven hits. Hesdon struck out 10 while walking two and giving up five hits. Dustin Gabler singled twice for the Bulldogs while Brandon Bain doubled. The Bulldogs fell to 7-1. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team was shut out by Clarion-Limestone, 7-0. Krista Fuller one-hit the Lady Bulldogs and struck out 10. The lone Redbank Valley hit was a Katie Brothers double. … The Union Knights baseball team scored a 5-4 walk-off win over North Clarion as Brennan Bliss singled in Ron Cary with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Cary hit a two-run triple to tie the game.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 3, 1995
After starting out the season with three straight losses, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team won it second straight game in a 12-5 win over Clarion last Tuesday. Now 3-4, the Bulldogs got strong pitching from Matt Moore and Justin Minich as head coach Dave London’s team got its first home run of the season from Alan Clouse. Seth Rupp had three hits while Brady Carrier and Josh Shick each had two singles. … Redbank Valley split its dual meet with A-C Valley, the girls winning 84-67 and the boys losing 82-68. Jen Crawford, Mandy Truitt, Megan Rupp and Alicia Smith were double-winners for the Lady Bulldogs. Mike Shreckengost was a triple-winner for the Bulldogs. … The Redbank Valley softball team beat Clarion, 15-5, also last Tuesday as Amanda Gould paced a 10-hit Lady Bulldogs performance with Kim Wilson singllng twice. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 2-7.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 29, 1970
Despite losing last Thursday’s track and field meet to Moniteau, 79.5-70.5, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs had some highlights to celebrate. The 880-yard relay of Roger Young, Steve Rupp, Dan Snyder and Vance Cook broke the school record with a time of 1:34.9. That foursome will be strong contenders at the county meet this Friday at Clarion State College. Young and Rupp have also set individual records this season, Young ran the 100 dash in 10.3 last week at Keystone while Rupp broke his own javelin mark with a toss of 183 feet, 7 inches to erase his record set as a sophomore. Dave Myers, a freshman, set a new mark in the two-mile run with a time of 10:42.5, besting the 1967 record of Rollie Miller. Moniteau increased its dual meet winning streak to 42 straight dating back to its last loss to Clarion-Limestone in 1965. … The possibility of the Central Northwestern Regional Wrestling Tournament being held at Clarion State College became a reality the past week when the PIAA said that the tourney will be there next March 31. Area wrestling coaches, athletes and fans were hoping that such a turn of events would take place. For years, the regional tournament was hosted by Altoona at the Jaffa Mosque.