TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 22, 2011
Using an outstanding pitching performance and stirring in a generous quantity of hits, the New Bethlehem Black Junior Little League baseball team needed five innings for an 11-1 win over Kittanning. Jake Dougherty threw a one-hitter while striking out six and walking three. Conner Shoemaker paced Newbie with three singles. Tanner Altobelli legged out an inside-the-park homer while Dougherty and Kyle Shreckengost hit triples. ... The New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team dropped a 4-0 loss to Clarion last Friday. New Bethlehem starter Luke Hager scattered seven hits, but it was Clarion’s Brandon Bell who struck out seven and walked two in his three-hitter to get the win. Clay Kennemuth doubled for Newbie, which fell to 1-3.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 26, 1996
A one-run loss knocked the New Bethlehem Eagles out of the unbeaten ranks in Senior Little League baseball action in District 7. An 8-7 loss to the Marion Center Mets last Friday, dropped them to 16-1. In last Saturday’s 10-0 win over the Shannock Valley Blue Jays, Mac Minich and Ryan Farley combined on a one-hitter for Newbie. Minich, Darren Duhnke and Gordon Farley each had two hits for Newbie with Duhnke driving in three runs. ... In the Rimersburg/Sligo Girls’ Softball league, New Bethlehem Bank routed Arby’s, 28-6, as five Bank players had five hits, led by Tonya Mazzoni’s hitting for the cycle. She hit two homers with a triple, double and single while driving in six runs. Other five-hit games came from Jenny Goodman, Mary Jane Eaton, Ann Theuret and Brenda Eaton. ... In a battle for the top spot in the Clarion County League, the New Bethlehem American Legion baseball team edged Cranberry, 2-1. Then last weekend at the Butler Tournament, New Bethlehem started 0-2 before winning its final three games. In the win over Cranberry, Tom Westover was the winning pitcher, giving up four hits while striking out eight and walking four. Newbie won with five hits from Craig McElroy, Westover, Mac Minich, R.J. Dick and Bob Boddorf. Minich singled in the first run in the third inning and then scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, then scored on a wild pitch.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 23, 1971
The Redbank Valley Teener League baseball team added to more wins to its record, improving to 5-1 after a 4-2 win over Rimersburg last Thursday and 9-8 over Sligo last Monday. In Redbank Valley’s win over Sligo, it was Sligo loading the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh and the score tied at 8-8. Tim Magness relieved starter John Kundick and walked the bases loaded, but then retired three straight hitters to get out of the big jam. Then in the bottom of the seventh, Magness walked and reached second on Kundick’s single before a bunt single by Dan Shaffer loaded the bases. Andy Palaggo followed with a game-winning single, plating Magness, who got the win on the mound. ... The Bankers lead the New Bethlehem Softball League with an early 3-0 mark after the second week of the season. Sligo and NuBe Drag Strip are 2-1. The league has already had more rainouts this season than all last season, it was reported. ... In New Bethlehem Area Little League action, the Bankers won two more to stay in first with an 11-1 mark, followed by the Merchants with a record of 10-3. VFW is third at 8-4. League officials will be attending the annual All-Star meeting this weekend and next week a listing of assignments will be published. ... The area’s teenage baseball team, which competes in the seven-team county league, has a field of its own thanks to the efforts of some dedicated individuals. The team is coached by Pete White and is part of the Redbank Valley summer recreation program. When it became apparent that a playing site was needed and existing facilities were in use or not available, a new field was constructed near Hawthorn Elementary School on the Jerry Brocious property.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, June 27, 1951
The Sigel Cubs and Brookville Grays got together to snap the local American Legion’s baseball team’s six-game winning streak as the Cubs won 7-5 last Friday at Sigel. The Grays were here Saturday to trim the locals by an 11-5 margin. A good crowd turned out to see the Grays, who are tied for the lead in their division of the Jefferson-Clearfield loop. They took advantage of six errors and several walks to whip the Legion. Bill Magagnotti doubled in two runs for the Legion in the first inning. Magagnotti’s second doubled in another run and scored on a pair of errors in the fifth. Despite the lose, Legion pitcher Glenn Bailey struck out 14 while walking eight in a complete-game effort, his second outing of the season. ... Although few spectators and not even manager Ken Woodall realized it at the time, the VFW won the first-half championship of the New Bethlehem Little League when it beat the Merchants, 25-16, last Thursday. It was the sixth win in a row for the Vets, who scored 10 runs in the third inning with Frank McMillen and Larry Fagley ripping doubles. ... An all-star game of 16 players from the New Bethlehem Little League will play Clarion next Wednesday, July 4, here at the Redbank Valley diamond. The game will be the first non-league contest played by the locals. Clarion’s league is in its second season and the teams are expected to be evenly matched. A return game will likely be played in Clarion soon, probably on July 14.