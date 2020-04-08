TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 7, 2010
The defending D9 champion Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team started its season off with a bang in a 16-1 rout of West Shamokin last Wednesday. Brandon Bain hit two home runs and Dan Buzzard gave up just three hits over five innings before the game was stopped via the PIAA Mercy Rule. … Union also beat West Shamokin for its season-opening win as Ron Cary hit two home runs in a 13-11 victory. Scott Booth and tripled while Ron Cary, Trent Corle and Shawn Burns doubled. … Despite outhitting West Shamokin, 8-3, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team dropped a 6-3 decision in its season-opener last Wednesday. Alex Bell doubled and Emily Smith tripled for the Lady Bulldogs.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 12, 1995
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs track and field team roughed up Kane, 87-54, in a non-conference meet on the road last Thursday. Megan Rupp and Heather Copenhaver were triple-winners. Copenhaver won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and the high jump. Rupp won the 100 dash and ran legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team lost to Kane on the same trip, 64-56. Sean Parsons, Chad Bowser, Mike Shreckengost and Hunter Huffman were double winners for the Bulldogs. Parsons won the 800-meter run and ran a leg on the 4x800 relay with Matt Jeffers, Damian Semmler and Nathan Dongilli. Bowser won the 200 dash and ran with Shreckengost, Huffman and Josh Silvis on the winning 4x400 relay. Shreckengost and Huffman joined Matt Young and Cory Moore on the 4x100 relay.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 8, 1970
Two New Bethlehem Junior Olympic wrestlers reached the state finals and one came away with a gold medal at last weekend’s tournament in DuBois. John Kundick, won the title in the 95-pound class in the 13-14-year-old age division while Rod Huffman finished second at 125 also in the 13-14 division. It was Kundick’s second state title as he pinned Kieth Koski of Latrobe in the final. Huffman lost to Joel McGuire of South Franklin Morris in his finals bout. … The Redbank Valley track and field season starts Friday as head coach Gene Rutkowski’s team has 19 letterman leading the way. Assisting Rutkowski is Larry Shumaker, who will work mostly with the runners. The Bulldogs were 7-2 last year, losing league meets to Moniteau and Clarion-Limestone. Friday’s foe will be DuBois Central Christian at home. Among the top returners are senior Jerry Wolfgang, the school record-holder in the 120-yard hurdles with a time of 16.4 seconds. Junior Jim Painter is also back after setting the school record in the 880 run with a 2:08.4. … Former Redbank Valley golf star Bill Snyder moves up to the varsity squad at the U.S. Naval Academy this year in Annapolis, Md. According to a recent article in the Baltimore Sun, Snyder will be counted on heavily to help the varsity team.