TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 15, 2010
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs stunned the Karns City Gremlins with a 28-14 win last Friday night at Karns City. Quarterback Brandon Bain threw two TD passes to Keaton Delp covering 18 yards in the first quarter and 15 yards in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs up 28-7. Bain completed 8 of 12 passes for 91 yards. Caleb Delp ran for 108 yards on 13 carries and added a 2-yard TD run. Kyle Lee added another score on a 9-yard run in the first quarter. The Gremlins outgained the Bulldogs, 280-256, but turned the ball over three times. … Union fell to 0-2 with a 44-16 loss to Saegertown. Brody Pollock caught a 10-yard TD pass from Taylor Smith and threw a 30-yard pass to Tyler Swaboda. … Both the Redbank Valley and Union volleyball teams started the season with 2-1 records. Monday, the Damsels swept Franklin in three sets as Mariah Winchester served 21 points and had 18 assists. Also Monday, the Lady Bulldogs lost in five sets to Curwensville. Taylor McMillen led the Lady Bulldogs with 11 kills and four blocks.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 20, 1995
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs notched a 39-13 win over Keystone to improve to 3-0. The Bulldogs racked up 445 yards rushing with Rick Ortz gaining 173 yards on 16 carries, adding TD runs of 3, 23, 43 and 8 yards. Mike Shreckengost scored on a 63-yard run while Seth Rupp returned an interception 36 yards for another touchdown. … Union fell to A-C Valley, 40-6. Ryan Kriebel’s 4-yard run was the lone score for the Knights, who fell to 0-3. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team improved to 5-0 with three recent wins — 4-2 over Forest in overtime, 5-3 over DuBois Central Catholic and 3-1 over Karns City. In the win over the Gremlins last Thursday, Jon Campbell, Chris Campbell and Damian Semmler scored goals. Both Campbells and Jon Snyder had assists. … The Redbank Valley cross country team earned a split with Karns City last Wednesday, the girls winning 25-32 and the boys losing 15-50. Carrie Patton finished second overall for the Lady Bulldogs, crossing the line 28 seconds behind winner Amanda Landyak of Karns City with a time of 25:37. Ryan Gould was ninth overall for the Bulldogs with a time of 20:53.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 16, 1970
The high school football season opened last Friday night at Rimersburg with the Redbank Valley Bulldogs beating the Union Golden Knights, 18-14. That was the second win in as many tries over the Knights for the Bulldogs, who ended the 1969 schedule with a 22-7 win over Union. The Bulldogs outgained the Knights, 318-167 with the Bulldogs piling up 211 yards running the ball. Quarterbck Mike Kundick’s 1-yard TD run for the Bulldogs with 3:32 left in the second quarter started the scoring. Kundick’s 61-yard TD pass to Doug Seelbach followed by Rod Miller’s point-after run put the Bulldogs up 12-0 still before halftime. The Knights did get on the board before intermission on Ron Milanovich’s 73-yard TD pass to Jerry Sedok and a two-point run by Sedok cut the score to 12-8. Randy Barlett’s 1-yard run put the Bulldogs up 18-8 in the third quarter and Union cut it to what the final score would be in the fourth quarter when Jeff Van Epps returned a fumble 60 yards with 45 seconds left in the game. Union’s onsides kick failed and the Bulldogs were able to run out the clock. Myers ran for 113 yards on 19 carries while the Bulldogs held Sedok to 37 yards rushing on 14 carries.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 19, 1945
The Redbank Valley Sportsmen Association will celebrate the first anniversary of its organization at the meeting to be held Friday at the First National Bank building, according to organizer Harry Evans. The organization has more than 500 members and has already accomplished a lot in this section.