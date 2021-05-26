TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 25, 2011
It wasn’t a banner year for the Redbank Valley and Union track and field teams as far as state berths for the PIAA Championships go. Both teams broke long streaks of qualifying athletes for states as the Lady Bulldogs placed in two events, the Bulldogs one placer while neither Union squad managed a top-six scoring finish as well. Kelsey Bowser was fourth in the pole vault for the Lady Bulldogs. Tim Hollobaugh was fourth in his pole vault run for the Bulldogs.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 29, 1996
In Southern Clarion County Little League action, Archway chalked up victories in two of three games while Integra Bank split a pair of decisions. Archway split in two games with Atkinson’s while besting Integra in a pitchers’ duel, 1-0. Integra evened its record with a 13-3 win over Riverside. In Atkinson’s 9-7 win over Archway, Seth Stewart and Darren Laughlin led Atkinson’s with a pair of singles apiece Brian Lipps singled twice for Archway. Stewart struck out 11 but walked 14 in his winning effort on the mound. … In District 7 Senior Little League baseball, Mac Minich threw back-to-back no-hitters to open the season for the New Bethlehem Eagles, who clipped off six straight wins. Minich no-hit the Shannock Valley Blue Jays in a 14-0 rout then did it again against the Kittanning Reds in a 10-0 game. In the win over Shannock Valley, Minich struck out four and walked five. Ryan Farley singled three times and drove in six runs. In a 4-2 win over the Kittanning Red Sox, Minich came up short on a three no-hitter streak, but got the win as he struck out eight and walked one. Minich and Jason Kundick each singled twice to lead Newbie.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 26, 1971
District 9 claimed the PIAA golf championship over the weekend as Ron Milanovich, Union High’s fine golfer, annexed the state crown. Milanovich, who was 10th at states last year and won both the county and District 9 tourneys this year, shot a 212 total for the 54-hole tournament played at Penn State University. She shot a 70 and 71 on the first day, two strokes behind leader Steve Brewton of Upper St. Claire. In the final round last Saturday, Milanovich battled high winds, but played his own game and finished with a 2-over 71. He was one stroke up going into the final nine holes. A bogey on the 10th hole was followed by pars on 11 and 12. On the 13th, a 20-foot birdie putt put him on in front to stay. Liberty High’s Muschlitz was second with a 215. Redbank Valley’s two entries, Bob Shaffer and Bill Bergman, failed to make the cut after two rounds and finished with a 159 and 160 respectively over 36 holes. … The Bankers took over first place in Little League action during the past week, winning three straight games to post a 4-0 mark for the season. Last Wednesday, the Bankers beat VFW 6-5. Jackie LeVier was the winning pitcher and Tim Zamperini the loser. Leading the Bankers’ hitting were Wes McNaughton, Dave Dinger and LeVier, who each had a double. Doug Toth singled three times. Kevin Hoffman homered for VFW. … Good weather greeted the high school athletes at the PIAA Track and Field Championships held at Penn State University last Saturday. In Class B, Clarion’s Steve Alexander was second in the pole vault after clearing 13 feet, 6 inches. That was the winning height, but Pottsville’s Bill Binzack won with less misses. Another second went to A-C Valley’s Bruce Hughes in the javelin. Sheffield’s Craig Anderson finished third in the high jump, Moniteau’s Joe Cupec was fourth in the 100-yard dash and Clarion’s Rick Slike finished fifth in the 880 run.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 30, 1951
Burgess W.R. Edder is busy polishing up his delivery in preparing for the formal opening day ceremonies of the Little League of New Bethlehem Monday night. The Burgess will throw out the first ball as the Lions, managed by Hilton Panciera, take the field against Ken Woodall’s VFW entry. The Lions will be the home team. The Redbank Valley High School band will help get the season off to a lively start. The ceremony will open with an invocation to be given by one of the local ministers. The full schedule will be played next week. Tuesday, the Merchants and Truckers tangle. Wednesday, the Vets and Lions go at it again, and on Thursday, the Truckers and Merchants meet again. There will be no admission charge to Little League games. The roster of umpires are Raymond Nulph, Rayburn Nulph, John Ryez, R.B. Robertson, Theron Shumaker, Frank Magagnotti, Hank Shumaker and Richard Reitz. … Despite presenting Dayton Joint with six big runs in the first two innings, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team won 7-6 last Thursday at the local field for the final game of the season. The season ended at 7-4 for the Bulldogs, who got three hits from Don Evans and two apiece from Ron Adams and Eugene Kundick. Bob Lucas pitched well in winning his second game against one defeat. He scattered seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Only two of Dayton’s runs were earned. … From “The Scorekeeper” column by H.E. Phillips: Some of the young ladies are letting it be known that they have been neglected and cast aside. The complaints generally run like this: “Why can’t we have a Little League? We can beat those guys any time.” Well, why can’t the girls have a Little League of their own? The Little League is a reality because the fathers of the community got down to work and made it a reality. The mothers might try the same idea, only in softball. And I would not be at all surprised if some of the girls did beat the boys.